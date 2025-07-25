Image Credit : Getty

Pattern of Fabrications

Hogan’s flair for exaggeration also drew skepticism and criticism. He infamously claimed missed business opportunities—such as alleging he was the original choice to endorse the George Foreman Grill, a story refuted by its inventor. Other statements, such as being injured by The Undertaker or offered a spot as Metallica’s bassist, were directly contradicted by those involved and dismissed as fabrications.

Abuse of Creative Power in Wrestling

Both in WCW and WWE, Hogan was often accused of leveraging contractual creative control to manipulate outcomes in his favor. At Starrcade 1997, many fans suspected that Hogan’s authority influenced the controversial finish that left Sting without the expected victory. Multiple colleagues, including Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, have recounted disputes arising from Hogan’s reluctance to lose or adhere to mutual agreements about match outcomes.