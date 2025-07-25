Hulk Hogan: Most Infamous Controversies of Wrestling Icon During His Career
Hulk Hogan, the iconic wrestler, passed away on July 24, 2025, leaving behind a complex legacy. From his wrestling triumphs to controversies involving racism, legal battles, and questionable behavior, Hogan's life was a mixed bag.
Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24, 2025, after enduring years of declining health and lingering injuries from his wrestling days. Widely recognized as the face of professional wrestling, Hogan was a cultural phenomenon—headlining nearly every main event at the first eight WrestleManias, dominating magazine covers, merchandising countless toys, starring in films, and even dabbling in the restaurant business. Despite his legendary status, Hogan’s journey was marred by several high-profile controversies that influenced public perception and ultimately contributed to his complicated reputation.
The Sex Tape Scandal and Racist Remarks
Hogan’s public image took its most severe blow with the release of a sex tape in which he was captured making deeply offensive remarks about Black people. During a conversation, Hogan repeatedly used racial slurs and made derogatory statements regarding his daughter’s romantic life, going so far as to openly declare himself a racist. The incident prompted widespread condemnation, severely damaging his legacy both inside and outside of wrestling.
The Collapse of WCW and Legal Strife
Hogan’s tenure with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) was marked by conflict and controversy. Granted extensive creative control, Hogan became a central figure in disputes that affected the organization’s direction. A notorious incident involved Vince Russo, who publicly criticized Hogan when he refused to lose a match, leading to a legal battle over contract violations. Hogan’s lawsuit cost WCW significant resources and was a major factor in the company’s decline before its eventual sale to WWE.
Tumultuous Divorce from Linda Hogan
Personal turmoil also followed Hogan in his private life. His long marriage to Linda Hogan came to an acrimonious end, with accusations of infidelity and public spats dominating tabloid headlines. Their contentious divorce proceedings highlighted the instability that paralleled his professional problems.
Bizarre Political Antics
Hogan’s ventures into politics were marked by peculiar episodes—from launching a mock presidential campaign in 2000 to making inflammatory remarks about politicians, such as his comment threatening to body slam Vice President Kamala Harris at a Trump rally. These incidents further fueled a sense of unpredictability and controversy.
Pattern of Fabrications
Hogan’s flair for exaggeration also drew skepticism and criticism. He infamously claimed missed business opportunities—such as alleging he was the original choice to endorse the George Foreman Grill, a story refuted by its inventor. Other statements, such as being injured by The Undertaker or offered a spot as Metallica’s bassist, were directly contradicted by those involved and dismissed as fabrications.
Abuse of Creative Power in Wrestling
Both in WCW and WWE, Hogan was often accused of leveraging contractual creative control to manipulate outcomes in his favor. At Starrcade 1997, many fans suspected that Hogan’s authority influenced the controversial finish that left Sting without the expected victory. Multiple colleagues, including Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, have recounted disputes arising from Hogan’s reluctance to lose or adhere to mutual agreements about match outcomes.
Undermining Unionization in Wrestling
Another source of lasting resentment came from fellow wrestler Jesse Ventura, who accused Hogan of informing Vince McMahon about plans to form a wrestlers' union. This disclosure allowed McMahon to halt the initiative at its inception, leaving many wrestlers without collective bargaining power and causing a permanent rift between Hogan and Ventura.
Admission of Steroid Use
During the high-profile WWE steroid trial in the 1990s, Hogan at first denied any involvement with performance-enhancing drugs. However, when faced with perjury, he admitted to using steroids—though he stopped short of implicating Vince McMahon as a supplier. This testimony played a critical role in McMahon’s legal defense but also shattered Hogan’s credibility.
Final WWE Appearance and Lingering Backlash
Hogan’s most recent WWE appearance occurred in January 2025, coinciding with RAW’s debut on Netflix. Instead of a hero's welcome, he was met with loud boos from fans still upset over his history of controversies and public support for figures like Donald Trump. Despite his attempts to endear himself with nostalgic stories and a pitch for his ‘Real American Beer,’ the event only seemed to reinforce the strained relationship between Hogan and sections of the wrestling community.
Hulk Hogan’s death closes the chapter on a figure whose extraordinary impact on wrestling and popular culture will be remembered alongside a complex legacy built on triumph, controversy, and enduring debate.