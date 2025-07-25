- Home
Hrithik Roshan v/s Jr NTR At Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are in the limelight for the film War 2. Everyone is waiting for the release of the film. Here are top 5 hits of the actors
Hrithik Roshan movies
Hrithik Roshan has worked in more than one hit film in his film career. He made his debut in 2000 with the blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyar. After this, he got films continuously.
Hrithik Roshan's top 5 hit movies
Talking about Hrithik Roshan's top 5 hit films, these are - War - (475.62 crores), Krrish 3 - (393 crores), Bang Bang - (332.43 crores), Fighter - (344.46 crores), Super 30 - (208.93 crores).
Jr. NTR movies
Talking about South superstar Junior NTR's films, he made his debut with the 2001 film Ninnu Choodalani. His debut was not a hit. However, his film Student No. 1, which came in the same year as his debut, was a blockbuster.
Top 5 hit movies of Jr NTR
Talking about the top 5 movies of Jr NTR, they are - RRR - (1300 crores), Jantha Garage - (135 crores), Aravindam Sametha Veera Radhav - (179.6 crores), Jai Lava Kusha - (130 crores), Temper - (74.3 crores).
Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR
Let us tell you whose top 5 films earned more, Hrithik Roshan or Junior NTR. First let's talk about Hrithik, his films collected 1754.44 crores. On the other hand, if we talk about Junior NTR's top 5 movies, their collection has been 1818.9 crores.
Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie War 2
Hrithik Roshan-Junior NTR are in the lead roles in Yash Raj Films' spy universe film War 2. Kiara Advani is the lead actress in the film. Apart from them, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the movie.
Budget of movie War 2
Producer Aditya Chopra's film War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The budget of the film is 400 crores. The movie will be released in cinemas worldwide on August 14. War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War. Tiger Shroff was in the lead role along with Hrithik Roshan in War. This film with a budget of 170 crores did a business of 475.62 crores.