Shruti Haasan recently addressed the looming box-office showdown between Coolie and War 2, noting that when two big films release together, it “just happens — that’s how business works.”

As India readies itself to observe Independence Day 2025, the audience stands to witness one of the most awaited clashes in history between Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's or Junior NTR's War 2 -- both set to hit theaters on August 14. Amidst this hullabaloo, Shruti Haasan, who stars prominently in Coolie, has thrown in her lot concerning the clash in the most commercialized way.

Shruthi Haasan Talks About War 2 and Coolie Clash

To quote Shruti on the release dates of the films in an exclusive interview: "It has happened time and again even in my career. Films have the option for choosing certain slots. Even Salaar was released with Dunki. Nothing can be done about it. Filmmakers must choose a specific time period for their film. There is a time when people want to see an actor's film, be it Coolie or War 2. This is how business works."

These words put bare everything regarding release strategy in films; competition is inevitable, and timing is all in it.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is a huge multi-starrer Tamil action drama featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and a cameo by Aamir Khan. It is about Deva, once a powerful crime boss, who finds a mysterious way back to his old crew through old golden watches equipped with stolen technology.

About that, Shruti said: "I think all of Lokesh's films are essentially on one common thread. They all have action, high-octane scenes, but an emotional core runs beneath. That is what this story is like. Massive scale makes Coolie different."

About War 2:

Ayan Mukerji directs War 2, and Yash Raj Films produces it. War 2 is a franchise in the studio's Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan stars as Kabir, who goes rogue, while Jr. NTR takes on the role of the lethal agent sent to neutralize him. It also features Kiara Advani in a significant role.

Coolie is set to bag the entire Tamil market at its end, while War 2 would most likely take the Hindi and Telugu circuits-influencer pulses with Jr NTR's immense fan following. Trade analysts foresee an action-packed weekend; however, it is Shruti's down-to-earth comment that reminds fans of how this sassy clash is an integral part of the cinematic ecosystem.