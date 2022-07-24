Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad relationship: Netizens age-shame couple, calls them'baap beti'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last night, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, and since then, trolls have been calling them out and age-shaming them. 

    The romance between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first made headlines earlier this year. The stars were seen holding hands and walking in front of the paparazzi outside a restaurant. Last month, Saba went to Karan Johar's 50th birthday party with Hrithik. 
     

    They posed like a couple on the red carpet of the event. Their followers also adore their social media PDA. Saba had posted a few photos on Instagram with her boyfriend when the two of them were on vacation.
     

    Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen walking hand in hand through the airport. While the fans of the actors are pleased to see their favourite actors in a relationship, other online users are making fun of their age.
     

    A netizen commented, “I thought she was his daughter.” One more Instagram user wrote, “baap beti.” Saba is 36 years old, whereas Hrithik is 48. The pair has a 12-year age difference, but it's evident that internet users are ignorant of this and only care about age-shaming celebrities.
     

    Well, a few days ago, a media outlet shared a throwback article in which celebrity astrologer Bejan Daruwalla second married Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting to know when he will be tying the knot with Saba.
     

    Regarding Hrithik's filmography, he next appears in Vikram Vedha, a film that also has Saif Ali Khan in the major role. The film is a translation of a Tamil movie of the same name. It is scheduled to premiere on September 30, 2022, in theatres. Also Read: Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece

    Additionally, he has Siddharth Anand's Fighter scheduled, a film that will include Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Anil Kapoor plays a crucial part in it, and it's the first aerial action movie in India. September of the next year is set aside for the film's debut. Also Read: Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

