    Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash ooze poise at event

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood and the tinsel town coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2023 was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits, and added more zing to the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra looked debonair in a printed black jacket and black pants, dark blue print shirt, and black shoes with a charming smile.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor channeled her inner fashionista with her alluring and racy black shimmery ensemble gown with a risque and huge split on her right leg side and flaunted her toned legs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Tejasswi Prakash, who won the love of fans and audiences with Naagin 6, wore a mango-colored gown with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her toned legs. She looked stunning.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon looked like a mesmerizing sight in her dark blue and black strapless ensemble gown outfit with open hair, bold smoky eye-makeup, diamond earrings, and pink colored lip color on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia also arrived looking like a boss lady at the Bollywood Hungama Style icons 2023 in her plunging neckline black shirt and shimmery black pants with a bob hairdo and pink lip shade.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rising bollywood star Ananya Panday arrived at the event looking like a modern-day fashionista in her all-black ensemble gown outfit with a thigh-high slit. Ananya opted for eyeliner and kajal on her eyes to give her a bold look, pink lip color on her lips, and silver studs in her ears to accentuate her entire outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anushka Sharma intensified the glamor quotient at the event with her black ensemble gown outfit with a thigh-high slit. She went for a bun hair do, nude pink lip shade on her lips, a chunky diamond neckpiece adorning her neck and a diamond ring in her hand.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The 'IT' couple of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, stole the limelight with their powerful appearance on the red carpet. Arjun Kapoor looked suave burgundy-colored blazer, pants with a black shirt, and black glasses on his eyes, while Malaika Arora looked alluring in an all-black ensemble gown that flaunted her well-toned figure. Malaika opted for bold eye makeup with pink lip shade on her lips to complete her attire look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapoor, who won the hearts of audiences with an exceptional and multi-layered performance as Shaan in The Night Manager on Disney + Hotstar, looked like a heart-throb in his all-black formal outfit with black shoes and a heart-melting smile.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Soon-to-be debutant bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill looked like a modern-day enchantress in her all-black ensemble gown outfit with a thigh-high slit and black stiletto heels. She went for pink smoky eye makeup with a nude lip color, a hair bun, and a chunky gold bracelet on her right hand.

