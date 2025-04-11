user
user icon

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac is known for its giant beanbags called "Sacs", which are filled with a proprietary Durafoam blend instead of beans or beads.

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Lovesac Co (LOVE) shares rose 16% on Thursday and saw a reversal of retail sentiment to bullish, after the furniture retailer reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Revenue decreased 3.6% to $241.5 million but beat analyst expectations of $230.3 million. Earnings of $2.13 per share also exceeded the expectations of $1.87 per share.

“After a slow start to the holiday selling season, strong execution by our teams dramatically improved conversion of customer quotes to sales throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter," said CEO Shawn Nelson in a statement.

"While macro conditions were, and remain, frustratingly challenging, we are optimistic and enter Fiscal 2026 in a position of strength."

Lovesac is known for its giant beanbags called "Sacs", which are filled with a proprietary Durafoam blend instead of beans or beads. They are available in multiple sizes and with interchangeable covers.

For its fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $142 million and earnings in the range $0.66 to $0.85.

Lovesac said the guidance considers the potential impact of the new U.S. import tariffs; however, "given the fluidity of the recent developments," it cannot predict the impact with certainty.

The company relies on manufacturers in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia for some of its products.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment reversed to 'extremely bullish' from 'extremely bearish' within a day, and message volume remained 'extremely high.'

Screenshot 2025-04-11 at 1.34.44 PM.png LOVE sentiment and message volume as of April 10 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed concerns over the additional stores the company has opened recently and the high inventory.

Another user said investors were buying LOVE stock due to the fear of missing out.

Shares of LOVE are down nearly 22% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Lululemon Stock Drops After Analyst Trims Price Targets On Tariff-Linked Lifestyle Brand Risks

Lululemon Stock Drops After Analyst Trims Price Targets On Tariff-Linked Lifestyle Brand Risks

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon