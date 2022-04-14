How to spend Vishu, Poila Baisakhi, and Good Friday with family? Here we have the best option

Here are five terrific movies and series to watch during the holiday weekend, like Bachchhan Paandey, Murder in Agonda, and more.

Good Friday, Poila Baisakh and Vishu are here and we present you with a fantastic entertainment list to add to your family celebration with a movie marathon. Festivals and long weekends are the most anticipated occasions, with family, friends, food, and fun

While you munch and enjoy your summer treats, here are some movies that will keep you riveted to your seats this week... There's nothing like festivals and endless entertainment all rolled into

Bachchhan Paandey (Amazon Prime Video) Bachchhan Paandey is a fascinating narrative about a criminal (Akshay Kumar) and an aspiring director, Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon), who decide to produce a biopic on a real-life gangster. Farhad Samji directed the film, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and Sajid Nadiadwala produced it. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh in the key roles. Bachchhan Paandey is an excellent film to see over the weekend, thanks to some solid performances and an engrossing plot. It will be available on the service beginning April 15, 2022, in India and 240 other nations and territories worldwide.

Murder in Agonda (Amazon miniTV) It's time to solve a murder mystery this weekend with the latest episodes of Murder in Agonda, which will be available on Amazon miniTv on April 15th, 2022. The intriguing plot centres on a murder mystery in Goa's most illustrious family. They lead you through enthralling situations that will steal your breath away while keeping you guessing who the culprit is. Murder in Agonda is now available on Amazon miniTV via the Amazon Shopping App.

Abhay Season 3 (Zee5) Abhay Season 3 is back on ZEE5 for all thriller fans. In the third instalment of the crime thriller, Kunal Kemmu reprises his role as the brave officer Abhay Pratap Singh. Kunal Kemmu and Vijay Raaz provide outstanding performances in Ken Ghosh's thriller. The assignments given to Special Task Force police officer Abhay Pratap Singh, played with great poise by Kunal Kemmu, become more intense in this crime thriller. Season 3 of Abhay is now available on Zee5.

Mai (Netflix) Another fantastic film for the whole family. Sakshi Tanwar's stunning portrayal in the new series Mai focuses on Sheel, a 47-year-old wife and mother desperate to find out what caused her daughter Supriya's death. Raima Sen and Vivek Mushran play significant roles. Mai will be available on Netflix on April 15, 2022.