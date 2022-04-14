Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film’s dialogue; watch

    Indian content creator Niharika NM and KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash have shared an Instagram video. The clip shows the duo recreating the famous dialogue from KGF 2 ‘I am Violence’.

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film's dialogue; watch - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Kannada megastar Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the silver screens on Thursday, April 15. The Pan-India film, originally created in Kannada, is predicted to break all the records at the box office on its opening day. The prequel KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge blockbuster and has given ‘Rocking Star’ Yash a significant reputation worldwide. After three years, KGF chapter 2 has taken the nation by storm; Yash fans eagerly wait to see their favourite Rocky Bhai set the screens on fire. On its opening day, most of the shows went sold out due to advance booking. The film has released on a total of 4,400 screens in North India and 10,000 screens worldwide.

    Now, a video of Yash has gone viral on the Internet. It looks like to reach a bigger audience online, he has been collated with a popular social media influencer; the hilarious video has delighted netizens.  

    Indian content creator Niharika NM posted this video on her Instagram handle. The video gives a twist to the famous ‘Violence’ dialogue of KGF: Chapter 2, and Yash himself joins her in the video. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)

    The clip starts with Niharika saying Yash’s famous Violence dialogue of KGF: Chapter 2 in style and trying to open a bottle with her hands. Even after repeated attempts with her hands, feet, and teeth, she could not open the bottle cap. So, she asks for another bottle when rocking star Yash enters the scene. He completes her dialogue and says, ‘but violence likes me’ and opens the bottle cap with a strike with his fingers.

    However, he forgets to pass the bottle to Niharika and walks away with it. When she realised it, Niharika ran after him saying, ‘My name is violence, don’t avoid me sir’. 

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 671K likes. Social media users are in love with the humorous twist to the video. Take a look.

    Also Read: After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post RBA

    Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage post

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs. 35 crs in TN, Rs 70 crs worldwide RBA

    Beast box office: Vijay, Pooja Pooja Hegde's film creates record with Rs 26.40 cr in TN, Rs 70 cr worldwide

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Kal shaadi hai say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor watch drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kal shaadi hai, say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor; watch

    Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Delhi residence robbery Cops arrest nurse husband for Rs 2.4 Crore theft drb

    Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence robbery: Cops arrest nurse, husband for ₹ 2.4 Crore theft

    Recent Stories

    Senior Congress leaders arrested after protest demanding Eshwarappa's removal over contractor death-dnm

    Senior Congress leaders arrested after protest demanding Eshwarappa’s removal over contractor death

    football Champions League: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City snt

    Champions League: Pundits slam 'distasteful' Atletico Madrid behaviour in clash against Man City

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Neetu Singh mehndi to dance performances all details here drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

    Apple Watch series 8 Here s what might be included in latest version gcw

    Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

    Who is Pria Beniwal? Check out her engagement pictures with Millind Gaba RBA

    Who is Pria Beniwal? Check out her engagement pictures with Millind Gaba

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon