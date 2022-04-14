KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Niharika give a humorous twist to the film’s dialogue; watch

Indian content creator Niharika NM and KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash have shared an Instagram video. The clip shows the duo recreating the famous dialogue from KGF 2 ‘I am Violence’.

Kannada megastar Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the silver screens on Thursday, April 15. The Pan-India film, originally created in Kannada, is predicted to break all the records at the box office on its opening day. The prequel KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge blockbuster and has given ‘Rocking Star’ Yash a significant reputation worldwide. After three years, KGF chapter 2 has taken the nation by storm; Yash fans eagerly wait to see their favourite Rocky Bhai set the screens on fire. On its opening day, most of the shows went sold out due to advance booking. The film has released on a total of 4,400 screens in North India and 10,000 screens worldwide.

Now, a video of Yash has gone viral on the Internet. It looks like to reach a bigger audience online, he has been collated with a popular social media influencer; the hilarious video has delighted netizens.

Indian content creator Niharika NM posted this video on her Instagram handle. The video gives a twist to the famous ‘Violence’ dialogue of KGF: Chapter 2, and Yash himself joins her in the video.

The clip starts with Niharika saying Yash’s famous Violence dialogue of KGF: Chapter 2 in style and trying to open a bottle with her hands. Even after repeated attempts with her hands, feet, and teeth, she could not open the bottle cap. So, she asks for another bottle when rocking star Yash enters the scene. He completes her dialogue and says, ‘but violence likes me’ and opens the bottle cap with a strike with his fingers.

However, he forgets to pass the bottle to Niharika and walks away with it. When she realised it, Niharika ran after him saying, ‘My name is violence, don’t avoid me sir’.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 671K likes. Social media users are in love with the humorous twist to the video. Take a look.

Also Read: After Vijay's Beast, now Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers and more

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel