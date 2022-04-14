KGF Chapter 2: Yash beats Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr; know how

KGF 2 makes history, breaking the mark set by Avengers Endgame and Baahubali 2 by selling 2.9 million tickets in advance!!

KGF Chapter 2 has shattered all box office records. The film has made history by shattering records set by films such as Bahubali 2 and breaking records set by megahit Hollywood films such as Avengers: Endgame.

Since the advance sales began, the Prashanth Neel picture has been historical, and it has now taken the top rank by selling 2.9 million tickets in advance.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Hombale Films, an expanding pan-India production firm, plans to present some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-anticipated 'Salaar,' starring Prabhas.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in the North Indian markets. Excel has produced blockbusters like as Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, to mention a few.

However, the picture has also become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, Yash's KGF 2 has been made available on a few well-known pirate websites. The present development may have an impact on its smooth running in theatres, as well as its box office collection.

A handful of Yash admirers, fans, and followers who witnessed the infamous online activities began spreading the word. Many others have also advised netizens not to support piracy in any form and to promote responsible viewing.

KGF 2 is not the first Kannada film to be released online; just a few days ago, late star Puneeth Rajkumar's James was also leaked. Prashanth Neel directs KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt plays the major antagonist, and Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon feature in the important roles.