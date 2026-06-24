Director Ahmed Khan discusses the challenges of his star-studded film 'Welcome to the Jungle', crediting his choreography experience, teamwork, and friendships with actors like Akshay Kumar for making the tough job easier.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has opened up about the challenges of directing a star-studded ensemble cast, crediting teamwork, technical expertise and long-standing friendships for helping bring the project, 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

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Speaking about actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal praising his ability to helm the film, Khan said their comments stem from the affection they have for him. "It's just the love they have for me in their hearts that's why they're saying this. Otherwise, it is a tough job because bringing together so many actors and giving them their cues, deciding who will say what and when... that's tough," Khan told ANI.

The director noted that his years of experience as a choreographer helped him manage a large cast efficiently. "Since I've been a choreographer and a dance master, we're used to managing 200 dancers and 10-15 actors. So, maybe that helped. And of course, we're all old friends, so it became very easy for me," he added.

Technical Production and 'Online Editing'

Khan also shed light on the highly technical nature of the film's production process. Referring to comments by actor Akshay Kumar about several scenes being shot even when all actors were not physically present on set, the director said close coordination between the cinematography and editing teams played a crucial role.

"Yes, of course, because see, this was a very technical film. It was humorous and funny, but the specialty of the technique was that my DOP was with me. He had to keep the lights ready everywhere," Khan said.

He further praised editor Nitin for being actively involved throughout the shoot. "My editor, Nitin (Pathak), was always with me. He would come from behind and say, 'Brother, take two close-ups; brother, cheat this shot; that actor is being missed.' So, that's how we were able to make this film. It was online editing," he said.

The 'Most Disturbing' Actor

Asked which actor troubled him the most during filming, Khan initially said nobody had caused any problems before jokingly naming actor Arshad Warsi.

"Arshad is so naughty, and he has so many ideas. Every time, Arshad would bring some ideas or the other. So, he was very disturbing," Khan said with a laugh.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be released in theatres on June 26. (ANI)