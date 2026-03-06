An Indo-German collaboration, Experimento India, is enhancing STEM education for Indian students with free digital resources. Integrated with Siemens' Project Jigyaasa, it targets economically weaker students and aligns with the national curriculum.

An Indo-German collaboration aimed at strengthening STEM education among Indian school students has gained momentum with the expansion of Experimento India, a digital learning initiative delivering free Open Learning Resources (OER) to classrooms and communities.

The programme, developed under the banner "STEM Education for Innovation: Experimento India," has been integrated with Project Jigyaasa, a curiosity-driven learning initiative of Siemens Limited. The initiative seeks to improve learning outcomes in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics while aligning with India's National Curriculum Framework and promoting equitable access to quality education.

About the Experimento India Initiative

The collaboration was highlighted at a high-level panel discussion hosted by the German Embassy in New Delhi, where experts acknowledged the complementary strengths of Experimento India and Project Jigyaasa in preparing school students, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds, for the future.

In 2024, Siemens Stiftung signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Limited and Pratham Education Foundation to implement Experimento India across schools and community spaces. The initiative focuses on providing accessible STEM learning resources tailored to the needs of students from low-income communities.

Available in English, Hindi and Marathi, the platform currently offers more than 250 open learning resources designed by Indian STEM experts and teachers. Within just 15 months of its rollout, Experimento India has recorded over 155,000 views, reflecting strong engagement with the digital content.

Dr Nina Smidt, CEO and Spokesperson of the Board at Siemens Stiftung, emphasised the importance of accessibility in educational innovation. "Innovation in education needs to expand access by bridging divides. By leveraging technology to provide open and locally relevant STEM learning resources, Experimento India ensures that every child, regardless of background, has an early head start to navigate digital, societal and environmental transformations," she said.

The initiative goes beyond classroom instruction by involving teachers, parents and communities to create a wider impact. Teachers receive training to effectively integrate the OER materials into lessons, particularly in Marathi and English. Parents are also encouraged to support learning at home, helping extend the programme's reach beyond individual schools.

Dr Anantharaman Subramaniyan, Head - Strategy, Sustainability and CSR at Siemens Limited, said building scientific thinking during formative years is critical for long-term skill development. "Building a scientific temper in the formative high-school years lays the foundation for lifelong learning. Education and skilling remain long-term priorities for Siemens Limited, guided by a lifecycle approach towards education, skilling and employability," he noted.

Spotlight on Indo-German Cooperation

The initiative was showcased during the strategic panel discussion titled "Nurturing Scientific Talent in India: Indo-German Cooperation in Education, Innovation and Skills." The session opened with remarks from Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India.

The discussion was framed within the Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education adopted by Friedrich Merz, German Federal Chancellor, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in January 2026. The roadmap identifies education, research and skill development as key pillars of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Participants at the panel underscored the role of technology in democratising access to quality education and preparing students to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

Pratham's Role in Contextualising Content

Backed by over three decades of experience working with children, Pratham Education Foundation has played a crucial role in adapting STEM content to Indian classroom realities.

Dr Rukmini Banerji, CEO of the foundation, said accessible and high-quality STEM resources can significantly strengthen teaching practices and learning outcomes in India. She added that the organisation aims to further integrate these resources into teacher training programmes and classroom instruction across the country. "We believe that having high-quality and accessible resources for STEM can significantly strengthen teaching and learning practices and outcomes in Indian classrooms. Pratham has had a productive partnership for Experimento India to contextualize and adapt STEM content for Indian conditions. We look forward to working together to integrate these resources into teacher training and classroom instruction," she said. (ANI)