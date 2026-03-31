Mammootty First Salary: How Much Did He Earn in His Debut Role?
The movie wasn't a huge success, but it got Mammootty noticed. Here's how much he was paid for his first significant role.
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Image Credit : Getty
Mammootty's Journey: From a Small Role to a Megastar
Mammootty, who now earns crores, started his career with minor roles. His first notable performance was in the 1980 film 'Mela', directed by K. G. George.
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Sreenivasan Reveals Mammootty's First Major Paycheck
Actor-writer Sreenivasan shared an anecdote about paying Mammootty for his role in 'Mela', a story that highlights the superstar's humble beginnings.
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The Story Behind 'Mela' and Mammootty's Casting
'Mela' was a circus-themed film that needed a handsome actor for a supporting role. Sreenivasan suggested a young lawyer from Ernakulam named Mammootty.
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Image Credit : Instagram
From ₹50 to ₹800: Mammootty's Surprising Salary Jump
Mammootty was stunned to receive ₹800 for 'Mela', a significant increase from the ₹50 he earned for his previous film, 'Vilkanundu Swapnangal'.
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"I'm Going to Live It Up!": Mammootty's Joyful Reaction
Upon receiving his ₹800 payment, a thrilled Mammootty told Sreenivasan he would go to Ernakulam and "live it up," a moment that Sreenivasan recalls with humor.
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