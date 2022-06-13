How much does the IVF Process cost? Debina Bonnerjee reveals details about her 5-year-long IVF journey

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee shared details of her five-year road to parenthood, which involved a hysteroscopy, two embryo transfers, and three IVF cycles. Continue reading to learn more!

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, the most cherished pair, are savouring the motherhood phase of their lives to the fullest, and glimpses of the same can be seen on their respective social media accounts. Debina, on the other hand, had to overcome several obstacles to appreciate motherhood's joyfully.

The actress had tried practically everything to prepare for parenthood, including acupuncture, Ayurveda, and IVF, among other things. Debina recently discussed her five-year quest, the patience she had to maintain, the cost of the IVF treatment, and ultimately achieving



Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee released an adorable video on their IG profile on April 4, 2022, to announce the birth of their princess, Lianna, into their life. For the uninitiated, it took over a decade for the couple to be able to have a family.

They had posted a charming video delivering the 'good news' to everyone to spread the 'good news.' Gurmeet and Debina's hands unfurled one after the other in the video to provide us a peek of their baby's little hand. The message that accompanied the video read: "We sincerely thank you for bringing our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you very much for your kindness and blessings. Gurmeet and Debina, with love and gratitude."



Debina Banerjee spoke up about her successful IVF path to parenthood and how much it cost her in her most recent Vlog on her YouTube channel, Debina Decodes. She explained that she began her quest to become a mother in 2017, and that it took her five years to go from dreaming about parenting to seeing the doctor to conceiving Lianna. She went on to say that she had attempted the IUI procedure in the past, but that she had failed five times.



As a result, she was left with just one option: IVF. "I began my therapy in 2017," she explained. Doctors recommended IUI at first. It is a minimally invasive procedure. The fertile days are estimated, and physicians provide a few injections based on the results. The husband's sperm is also examined. For whatever reason, it didn't work for me. I gave it five tries. It was a colossal flop. IVF was the next best choice."



However, she discovered she had endometriosis and adenomyosis throughout the IVF procedure, which meant her uterus was trapped, and the doctors had to correct it with that operation. The actress stated that physicians had to perform a hysteroscopy on her, which cost her between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Debina then revealed that her IVF treatment had begun. Debina further disclosed that she had to go through the process three times, each time incurring a cost of Rs. 1.5 lakhs. She continued, "



"During IVF, I discovered the source of the issue. I had adenomyosis and endometriosis. My doctor performed a hysteroscopy - a little procedure – before proceeding with my therapy. The cost varies depending on the hospital, ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.



After starting IVF, the procedure is separated into two parts: egg extraction and re-implantation of the fertilised egg. The initial step is a little uncomfortable and time-consuming. The egg extraction procedure is time-consuming. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'