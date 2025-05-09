Housefull 5 to Dhamaal 4: Riteish Deshmukh's exciting lineup of upcoming sequels
Riteish Deshmukh shined as the villain Manohar Dhankad aka Dadabhai in 'Raid 2,' the sequel to the 2018 film 'Raid.' While he wasn't in the first part, he's set to appear in sequels to three of his previous hit films.
| Published : May 09 2025, 07:17 PM
1 Min read
Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, releases June 6th. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more.
Housefull 5 is the fifth installment. Riteish Deshmukh has been a key part of all four previous superhit films.
Riteish Deshmukh will also appear in Dhamaal 4. The franchise, directed by Indra Kumar, is currently filming.
Riteish Deshmukh will also be seen in Masti 4, another Indra Kumar comedy. He's been with the franchise since the first film.
Beyond sequels, Riteish will portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Raja Shivaji,' a bilingual film he's also directing.
