Bollywood React On Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army avenged the Pahalgam attack by striking terrorist camps in PoK at midnight. According to reports, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army attacked 9 terrorist locations in PoK. Reports suggest that around 30 terrorists were killed in this attack. From the common people to celebrities, everyone is reacting as Operation Sindoor concludes. Bollywood celebrities are constantly commenting on social media. Everyone showed enthusiasm and said - Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

What Bollywood celebs said on Operation Sindoor

Riteish Deshmukh was the first to comment on Operation Sindoor. He wrote - Jai Hind Ki Sena... Bharat Mata Ki Jai, #OperationSindoor. Sonu Nigam also expressed happiness over Operation Sindoor. Director Madhur Bhandarkar reacted to this attack and wrote - Our prayers are with our army. As a nation, we all stand together. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. Nimrat Kaur also shared an Instagram post. She wrote - United with our forces. One country. One mission. Jai Hind, Operation Sindoor. Ravi Kishan wrote - Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena.

These celebs also commented on Operation Sindoor

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented on Operation Sindoor and wrote. Manoj Tiwari tweeted. Kamal R Khan posted and wrote about Operation Sindoor. Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey shared a picture of Operation Sindoor and wrote - Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Hind Ki Sena #OperationSindoor. Similarly, other celebs also reacted.

Amitabh Bachchan silent again

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post at two o'clock in the night. He has once again made a cryptic post. Big B remained silent in this post as well. He did the same during the Pahalgam terrorist attack. This post is now being linked to Operation Sindoor.