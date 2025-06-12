- Home
Housefull 5 rocked the box office on Day 6, crossing ₹119 crore! Is this shaping up to be Ritesh Deshmukh’s biggest career hit yet?
Housefull 5 had a fantastic run at the Indian box office in its first five days, collecting an impressive estimated total of ₹111.75 crore and drawing massive crowds to theatres.
Housefull 5 crossed the ₹100 crore mark within just four days of release, continuing its strong performance in theatres with solid footfalls and positive word of mouth driving its momentum forward.
Here’s a look at Housefull 5’s Day 6 box office collection and occupancy trends as the film maintains momentum.
On its sixth day, Housefull 5 earned approximately ₹8.00 crore (early estimates) across all languages in India, maintaining its strong box office presence and drawing steady audiences nationwide.
As of 10 PM on June 11, Housefull 5’s total box office collection across all languages stands at an impressive ₹119.75 crore, continuing its successful streak.
On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Housefull 5 recorded a Hindi occupancy rate of 12.42% across theatres nationwide.