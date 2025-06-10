Housefull 5 box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar strarrer earns THIS
The comedy franchise film 'Housefull 5' is hitting new milestones at the box office every day. Released four days ago, the film has collected over ₹150 crore worldwide. The film is performing brilliantly not only in India but also overseas.
'Housefull 5,' released on June 6, has been dominating the box office since day one. Not just the weekend, its earnings remained in double digits even on the first weekday, Monday. Although there was a drop in collections, the film didn't fall below double digits.
In India, the film collected a net amount of ₹24.35 crore, ₹32.38 crore, ₹35.10 crore, and ₹13.15 crore on the first four days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), respectively.
The film's four-day net collection in India reached ₹104.98 crore. Its gross collection in the country reached ₹124.98 crore, including entertainment tax.
Talking about overseas, the film has collected a gross of ₹34.74 crore from the overseas market in four days. In total, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached ₹159.72 crore in four days.
Made under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film's budget is said to be ₹225 crore. It is expected that the film will recover its budget by next week. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, among others.
