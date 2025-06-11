- Home
- Entertainment
- Housefull 5 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer maintains strong hold worldwide; Check here
Housefull 5 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer maintains strong hold worldwide; Check here
Housefull 5 Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s comedy entertainer continues smashing records with strong box office numbers. The fifth-day collection proves its blockbuster status with impressive earnings.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 began its box office journey with a bang. The film continues to witness steady growth in earnings each day and is receiving a positive response, even on weekdays.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 is raking in big bucks at the box office each day. The film's fifth-day collection has now been revealed, and the numbers continue to impress trade analysts.
According to sacnilk.com, Housefull 5 collected ₹10.75 crore on its fifth day. While there's a slight dip in earnings, the figure remains impressive, especially considering it's a weekday collection for the film.
According to sacnilk.com, Housefull 5 has earned ₹111.25 crore at the Indian box office so far. Globally, the film has amassed an impressive total of ₹159.72 crore, continuing its strong performance.
Housefull 5 opened with ₹24 crore on day one, followed by ₹31 crore on day two and ₹32.5 crore on day three. On the fourth day, the film collected ₹13 crore at the box office.
Housefull 5 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's film Sikander. With this, the film has registered another record in its name.
Salman Khan's Sikander earned 110.1 crore at the Indian box office. Housefull 5 has earned 111.25 crore so far.