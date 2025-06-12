Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's Top 10 highest grossing movies
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is doing well, earning ₹120.25 crore at the Indian box office. However, it hasn't cracked his top 10 highest-grossing films yet
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 12:34 PM
1 Min read
1. Akshay's 2019 film Housefull 4 collected ₹210.3 crore at the box office.
2. Good Newwz (2019) earned ₹205.09 crore at the Indian box office.
3. Mission Mangal (2019) did a business of ₹203.08 crore.
4. Sooryavanshi (2020) earned ₹1975.55 crore.
5. 2.0 (2018) made ₹190.48 crore at the Indian box office.
6. Kesari (2019) earned ₹155.7 crore.
7. OMG 2 (2023) collected ₹151.7 crore.
8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) earned ₹134.42 crore.
9. Rowdy Rathore (2012) did a business of ₹133.25 crore.
10. Airlift (2016) earned ₹128.1 crore.
