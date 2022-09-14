Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT video, pics: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Instagram reel shouldn't be miss by her fans-WATCH

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 6:01 PM IST

    Bhojpuri popular actress Akshara Singh's photos and videos continue to make news. A few hours ago, Akshara shared an Instagram reel which has now gone viral; take a look
     

    Akshara Singh is one of the boldest actresses from the local Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The actress began her career many years ago, and since then, she has undoubtedly risen to the top of the Bhojpuri film business as one of the most admired and adored actors.

    Netizens fall in love with Akshara's beauty and authenticity and can't get enough of her sexiness every single time she posts a stunning image or video on her social media account to win over her admirers.

    Akshara Singh can be seen in the video donning a black short kurti and palazzo. She looks really hot and sizzling in this dress. In this video, Akshara has a sensual face.

    On "Paro x kangana tera ni," she may also be seen showing off her dance skills. Fans adore the actress in this video. Speaking of Akshara's overall appearance, she has kept her hair open and worn glitzy makeup.

     To bring people' attention to her, she is also highly active on social media and frequently publishes her images and videos. Her video is receiving comments from fans and her follwers.

    Akshara is one of the most well-liked and highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, but she gained enormous renown after she took part in Salman Khan's popular reality TV programme Bigg Boss.

