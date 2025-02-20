Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand: controversy and criticism explained

Former actress Meghan Markle, The member of royal family is now launching a lifestyle brand. But the contraversies around the brand even before the official launch are trending on the internet.

Meghan Markle is popularly known as Meghan, Is a former actress before marrying Prince harry in Royal family in 2018, she became a member of the British royal family. She was well known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series "Suits''. She is also well known for her advocacy work, particularly concerning women's rights and social justice for women.

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand:

Meghan recently ventured into entrepeneurship and announced about her new lifestyle venture, which is named As 'Ever'. The announcement soon caught trolling and criticism for the name she chose. as there is an existing brand called 'Ever' that serves out of New York and New Jersey. She reacted to it on her social media saying, ''Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating.” She further expressed her excitement to announce As Ever that she has made and “poured my heart into.”

The brand launch is ahead in spring 2025, meghan spoke about the brand saying, 'This was an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish—food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday''.

Co founder Kolski reacted to the ongoing news and said on instagram page, “In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated.”

Alot of concerns are revolving around the brand's perceived high price points, with some questioning its accessibility given the current economic climate to all the citizens. Others have criticized the timing of the launch, particularly in light of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis happening all around.

