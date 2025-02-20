Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Know When and Where to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan is set for its OTT release. With a fresh pairing, trending songs, and fun promos, the rom-com has already sparked excitement among fans.

Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Know When and Where to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is finally set to premiere on Netflix on March 7. The film, directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, has already garnered immense attention, with fans eagerly waiting to see the duo on screen. To build excitement, the makers released a new promotional video that puts a fun twist on an iconic Bollywood moment.

Taking to social media, Ibrahim and Khushi shared a clip recreating the legendary Kuch Kuch Hota Hai classroom scene but with a modern spin. In the video, veteran actress Archana Puran Singh asks the class, “What is love?” While Khushi struggles to answer, Ibrahim delivers a confident response. The scene then humorously shifts to Khushi transferring money into Ibrahim’s account, leaving fans in splits. The video quickly went viral, with netizens applauding the playful approach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Adding to the film’s buzz, the makers recently dropped the second song from the movie, Galatfehmi. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song’s heartfelt lyrics and emotional vocals by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi have resonated deeply with listeners. It is already trending across various streaming platforms.

Speaking about the track, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared, “Galatfehmi is raw, real, and captures the essence of heartbreak. I can’t wait to see how the audience connects with it.” Khushi Kapoor echoed similar sentiments, calling it one of her favorite songs from the album. “This track beautifully portrays love and loss in a way that many will relate to,” she added.

Nadaaniyan, produced under Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, also features an ensemble cast, including Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. With its fresh pairing, soulful music, and engaging promos, the film is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the season.

