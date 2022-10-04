Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple looks like royalty in NEW PICS from Lucknow

Hours before their wedding, actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared new photos from the pre-wedding festivities in Lucknow. The two had met on the sets of 'Fukrey' and fell in love. After dating for a few years, the couple has taken their relationhip to the next level by tying the knot.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to officially become Mr and Mrs today, October 4. Just hours before their wedding, the couple dropped a set of new pictures, looking nothing but like a perfect royal couple. Their pre-wedding festivities had begun on September 30 and concluded on Monday with an evening of celebrations that were held in Ali’s hometown, Lucknow.

The pre-wedding festivities of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage continued for a period of three days and were held in New Delhi. While the couple will soon officially become husband and wife, pictures from their pre-wedding celebration in Lucknow have emerged on social media. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

In the photographs that the couple shared on their respective social media handles, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked like an elegant Nawabi couple, reflecting the true characteristics of the Royal Awadhi style. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

The couture for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Ali wore a panelled gold and beige sherwani, Richa looked like a dreamy bride in an off-white sharara.

Sharing the pictures, Ali Fazal wrote: "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli," while Richa Chadha posted the same set of photos saying: "I got you."

