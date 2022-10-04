Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple looks like royalty in NEW PICS from Lucknow

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Hours before their wedding, actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared new photos from the pre-wedding festivities in Lucknow. The two had met on the sets of 'Fukrey' and fell in love. After dating for a few years, the couple has taken their relationhip to the next level by tying the knot.

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to officially become Mr and Mrs today, October 4. Just hours before their wedding, the couple dropped a set of new pictures, looking nothing but like a perfect royal couple. Their pre-wedding festivities had begun on September 30 and concluded on Monday with an evening of celebrations that were held in Ali’s hometown, Lucknow.

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    The pre-wedding festivities of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage continued for a period of three days and were held in New Delhi. While the couple will soon officially become husband and wife, pictures from their pre-wedding celebration in Lucknow have emerged on social media.

    

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    In the photographs that the couple shared on their respective social media handles, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal looked like an elegant Nawabi couple, reflecting the true characteristics of the Royal Awadhi style.

    

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    The couture for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Ali wore a panelled gold and beige sherwani, Richa looked like a dreamy bride in an off-white sharara.

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    Sharing the pictures, Ali Fazal wrote:  "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho. #RiAli," while Richa Chadha posted the same set of photos saying: "I got you."

    Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

    Recently, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had flown to Lucknow for an evening of Qawwali by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan, which was organised by Ali’s family for Richa. The couple had met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ after which they dated for a few years.

