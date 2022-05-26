Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

Kevin Spacey, who won an Oscar in 1995 for ‘The Usual Suspects’, has been charged with sexual assault on four counts.

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. Along with this, he has so been charged with one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent”. The decision was unveiled on Thursday by a prosecution agency in the United Kingdom called Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The agency spent at least over a year reviewing the file that was passed on to them by the Metropolitan Police.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division told the media, "The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men."

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation" "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

According to a Daily Mail report from 2021, the 'House of Cards' actor, Kevin Spacey was interviewed by the police in the year 2019 in the United States of America. The actor's whereabouts in the last few years have been some sort of a mystery. In August 2019, the actor unexpectedly turned up at a museum in Rome to give a poetry reading. Two years after that, Spacey was cast in a supporting role for his first project, 'L'umo Che Disegno Dio' (The Man Who Drew God), helmed by Italian director Franco Nero.

