Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

The trailer of Rowan Atkinson’s ‘Man Vs Bee’ was released on Thursday evening. Watch the trailer to see how Rowan Atkinson battles with a bee, and whether he will triumph in his struggle to defeat it or not.

Get ready for a trip of laughter as Rowan Atkinson returns to the screens to tickle your bones like never before! ‘Mr Bean’, Rowman Atkinson, is all set to return to your TV (and mobile) screens with his latest comedy series ‘Mav Vs Bee’. This hilarious Netflix special series will show Trevor’s (Rowan Atkinson) rivalry with an insect (bee) that leads to chaos. The 67-year-old Mr Bean actor is taunted by a buzzing bee which lands him in the chaos that leads to one trouble to another while Trevor tries to defeat his nemesis.

The teaser of ‘Mn Vs Bee’ was released on Thursday evening, showing how the bumblebee irritates Trevor while he struggles to register his triumph over the insect. However, in his pursuit to beat the insect, Trevor lands up injuring himself as well as causing multiple accidents and destruction at the million-pound home where he is hired as a caretaker.

Watch the trailer here:

Within a couple of hours of its release on Youtube, the trailer of Rowan Atkinson’s ‘Man Vs Bee’ garnered more than 4.5 lakh views. The nine-part series will be available to stream on OTT giant Netflix from June 24. It is after his global silent comedy hit ‘Mr Beans’ that Rowan Atkinson is returning to the small screens.

Going by trailer, and of course by the humorous act put by Rowan Atkinson against the buzzing bee, ‘Mav Vs Bee’ appears to be a refreshing comedy series that will enthral the audience. Also, no brownie points for guessing what an amazing job Atkinson has done in the series, which is visible through the trailer.

The Blackadder actor created the show alongside producer and screenwriter, Will Davies. It is after 2011’s ‘Johnny English Reborn’ that Rowan Atkinson collaborated with Davies. The comedy series also marks Atkinson’s debut on Netflix.