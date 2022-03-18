Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly engaged Tom Hiddleston and fiancé Zawe Ashton can't keep off each other

    First Published Mar 18, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton can’t keep themselves away from one another.  They are reported to have been building their relationship  and are crazy for one another.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Hiddleston and his girlfriend-turned-fiancé Zawe Ashton appeared together at the recently concluded British Academy of Film and Television Art Awards (BAFTA), holding hand-in-hand. The couple once again grabbed all the eyeballs with their loving gestures in the public glare, giving major couple goals. The pictures of Tom Hiddleston holding Zawe Ashton’s hand while posing for the paparazzi at the red carpet have melted the hearts of millions. And now, fresh reports are coming in that the couple may have past their honeymoon stage, but continue to grow stronger with their relationship.

    Image: Getty Images

    According to media reports, the recently engaged couple, Tom Hiddleston and Zewa Ashton, are looking to “build a long-term future together”. Zthe two actors have been busy with their packed filming schedules but despite that, they make it a point to shut off and spend time with one another.

    ALSO READ: BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Tucker, Emma Watson; Stars arrive for the ceremony

    Image: Getty Images

    The couple has reportedly been recharging their batteries by making time from work and working together on building their relationship. They are also trying to build their romance.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Hiddleston is not to be a private person, especially when it is about his love life. And that is why, the Loki actor took his own sweet time to make his relationship with Zewa Ashton public. Other than this, they also try to keep themselves away from the media light, but that has not had any impact on their date nights.

    ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 12 adorable pictures you can’t miss

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Hiddleston and Zewa Ashton, love to spend their time in each other’s company but they often make it for parties, luncheons and dinners with their friends.

    Image: Getty Images

    Other than this, Tom Hiddleston and Zewa Ashton train themselves together, when it is about their fitness. Other than fitness, another thing that they absolutely love doing together is pack their bags and hit the road for a vacation.

