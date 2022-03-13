Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 12 adorable pictures you can’t miss

    First Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are one of the cutes couples of Hollywood. They often drop PDA moments, showing the world how much they love each other.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are undoubtedly one of the most loved, adorable and cutest couples in Hollywood. They are often spotted together, painting the town red with their love. Whether it is kissing his lady love, pulling her in for a warm hug, holding her hands or just looking into her eyes and forgetting the world, Ben is the perfect boyfriend that we all have at least one dreamt of. He never misses on an opportunity of expressing his love for JLo, even if it’s in full public glare. And that is just one of the many things that make ‘Beniffer’, as their fans lovingly call them, one of the most adored couples of all time.

    Image: Getty Images

    Be it an award function, a fashion event, a movie premiere or any other event, Ben Affleck ensures to plant a kiss on Jennifer Lopez’s lips.

    ALSO READ: Not Ben Affleck, but Ryan Reynolds gets asked about Jennifer Lopez; here is why

    Image: Getty Images

    Every time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez step out, Ben holds her hand as they walk down the streets. He ensures to not let go of her even if the cameras are constantly flashing to capture their moments.

    Image: Getty Images

    The passionate love is also visible through the deep forehead kisses Ben Affleck gives to Jennifer Lopez which are certain to make any woman weak in their knees.

    Image: Getty Images

    Their PDA moments have gone down as some of the most  ‘aww’dorable moments of celebrities from around the world.

    Image: Getty Images

    Even at the Met Gala Event, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pulled each other in a deep kiss as the paparazzi captured their love moment on the red carpet.

    Image: Getty Images

    Speaking of the PDA moments, recently, Ben Affleck took their PDA to Jennifer Lopez’s music video.

    ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make relationship Insta official with passionate kiss; JLo celebrates 52nd b'day

    Image: Getty Images

    However, this time around, their PDA moment was much more subtle and of course, enough of melting millions of hearts.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ben Affleck has a sneaky cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s latest music video from her recently released film ‘Marry Me'.

    Image: Getty Images

    It is after nearly two decades that Ben Affleck appeared on another music video with Jennifer Lopez – the first released in 2002 when he co-starred with her in ‘Jenny from the Block’.

    Image: Getty Images

    This time around, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez came together for JLo and Maluma’s ‘Marry Me’ ballad from the film with the same name. The clip was shared on Saturday, Mach 11.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ben Affleck appeared multiple times in the video’s bedroom scenes. However, his face was not shown, except for this one time in a framed photo atop a piano.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance, last year. Since then, they have indulged in their PDA moments.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kashmir Files Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows says Vivek Agnihotri drb

    The Kashmir Files: Heavy demand leads to theatres opening early morning shows, says Vivek Agnihotri

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India? RCB

    BAFTA Awards 2022: Where and when you can watch 75th BAFTA Awards in India?

    The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam Vivek Agnihotri film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1 RCB

    The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri’s film grosses 4.25 crores on Day 1

    Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 1: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film Hindi version mints Rs 4.50 crore RCB

    Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 1: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film Hindi version mints Rs 4.50 crore

    The Kashmir Files: Full film leaked online; you can download it for free from Tamilrockers RCB

    The Kashmir Files leaked online on Tamil Rockers: Vivek Agnihotri's film become victim of online piracy

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war Day 18 The latest updates

    Russia-Ukraine war Day 18: The latest updates

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    football NFL legend Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo meet after Manchester United star breaks world record 806 goals

    G.O.A.T.s unite: Tom Brady and Ronaldo meet after Man United star breaks world record

    China records worst Coronavirus outbreak in two years; cases triple in 24 hours

    China records worst Coronavirus outbreak in two years; cases triple in 24 hours

    hollywood Hailey Biebers opens up on her stroke like symptoms calls it one of the scariest moments drb

    Hailey Biebers opens-up on her 'stroke like symptoms’; calls it 'one of the scariest moments'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border

    Video Icon