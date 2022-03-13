BAFTA AWARDS 2022: Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Tucker, Emma Watson; Stars arrive for the ceremony

Celebrities arrived in style at the first in-person BAFTA Awards 2022 since the pandemic.

Stars arrived in style for the British Academy of Films and Television Arts Awards 2022, also known as the BAFTA Awards 2022. The red-carpet event was a star-studded affair as celebrities including the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell and Sophie Tucker, marked their presence. But all eyes were on Benedict Cumberbatch whose film ‘The Power of The Dog’ has bagged second-most nominations after Dune. It is for the first time since the pandemic that the BAFTA Awards will be held in-person, the grand event all the more special. The awards ceremony is underway at the Royal Albert Hall for Sunday's show and will be hosted by actress Rebel Wilson.

Tom Hiddles looked dapper in his red carpet appearance. Tom too wore a velvet tuxedo with black bow ties and white crisp shirt, making him look hotter than before.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter arrived in style. Benedict wore a velvet-textured black tuxedo while Sophie stunned in a metallic bronze gown. ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Salma Hayek and more

Lady Gaga opted for a flared emerald green gown with a plunging neckline. A statement diamond neckpiece studded with emeralds and matching earrings is how she accessorised her look.

Emma Watson's frilly skirt-like dress with a black velvet halter neck top made her look shorter in appearance but stunning as usual. The actress kept her hair straight and open with a middle parting. ALSO READ: Emma Watson reveals why she fell in love with ‘Malfoy’ Tom Felton; read

Naomi Campbell went all back in a long dress with drooping sleeves and broad boatneck cut. She kept her red carpet look to minimum yet classic.

Becky hill wore a pretty turquoise green dress with a plunging neckline. The highlight of her outfit were the sleek cuts that showed off her waist.

As for Salma Hayek, a deep purple dress with a thigh-high slit at the front and a plunging neckline is what she chose for the event. The black lace around the neckline and also where the slit begins, added the sexy element to her overall outfit.

Harris Dickson and Rose Gray also appeared in all-black outfits. For Harris it was an uber-cool black shirt, blazer and pants combo whereas for Rose, it was a frill dress with a coat on it.

Sian Lilly's looked bold and sexy in her thigh-high slit gown. She wore a shimmery pink dress that came along with a round neckSimo.

Simone Ashley's pink attire was a mix of a pantsuit and a sheer dress. The bottom of her outfit had long panks whereas the top came was a see-though with long cape-like sleeves.

