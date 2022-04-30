Gal Gadot birthday: Here’s how much Wonder Woman’s net worth is

Gal Gadot has turned a year older today on Saturday, April 30. Check out how much money the ‘Wonder Woman’ actor makes.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Hollywood’s one of the most prominent and beautiful actresses, Gal Gadot, is celebrating her 37th birthday today Saturday, April 30. The actress, best known for her character ‘Wonder Woman’ has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and beauty. She also goes down as one of the highest-paid actresses in the west. The actress has carved her own niche in the film industry with movies such as Netflix’s Red Notice and of course, the multiple DC movies in which she appeared as Wonder Woman. Her dedication to her career is such that even when she was five months pregnant with her baby, Gal Gadot continued with her work. Interestingly, her baby bump was hidden with the help of CGI. On the actress’s 37th birthday, here is a lowdown on Gal Gadot’s net worth as well as some interesting facts about her.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot net worth and salary: An Israeli actress and fashion model who later became Hollywood’s ‘Wonder Woman’, Gal Gadot’s net worth is reported to be around $30 million. Although she began her career in the fashion industry and then subsequently moved to films, Gadot’s popularity rose with DC Universe’s ‘Wonder Woman’. In the year 2020, Gadot was one of the top five highest-paid actresses.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Early Life: Born on April 30, 1985, in Israel’s Petah Tikva, Gal Gadot’s parents are an engineer and a teacher by profession. Gal’s parents gave her a Hebrew name which means ‘waves on the riverbank’ in English. The actress went to study law and international relations at the IDC Herzliya college. Not many are aware of the fact that Gal Gadot had also served in the Israeli military. As an Israeli citizen, she had to mandatorily complete a two-year tour of duty in the Israel Defence Forces. She was enlisted as a combat instructor. Her military experiences turned out to be an asset in her acting career.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot started her modelling career at the age of 18 when she participated in and won the Miss Israel Pageant. Later, she went on to take part in the Miss Universe pageant in 2004, held in Ecuador. After a successful career in the modelling world, Gal Gadot then moved to film to make a career there. She landed a role in the fourth instalment of Fast & Furious. However, the real breakthrough in her career came when she was roped in as ‘Wonder Woman’ in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Salary Highlights and Endorsement Earnings: Gal Gadot was paid only $300,000 for the first Wonder Woman movie. This caused quite a stir when it was revealed since her co-actor in the film was paid more. However, her fees were subsequently increased in the rest of the films where she played Wonder Woman’s character.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

Reportedly, Gal Gadot’s salary in 2013, combining acting and modelling work, was 2.4 million Shekels. A few years later, sometime between June 2017 and June 2018, she earned $10 million from movies and endorsements. In 2020, Gal Gadot was given a paycheck of a whopping $20 million for Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’.

Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram