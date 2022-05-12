Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week

    First Published May 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    This week saw a number of celebrities striking poses in their birthday suit for a photoshoot. From Madonna to Gigi Hadid, take a look at the stars who has a nude photoshoot recently.

    Image: Madonna, Gigi Hadid/Instagram

    The week has neared its end and even before the weekend could arrive, celebrities have blessed the social media feed of their followers with some racy and raunchy pictures that sure gave a good start to the week. Not one or two but at least four celebrities posted their nude pictures (or videos) on social media that literally set the internet on fire. While some posted for encouraging body positivity, others used it as a way of promoting their product or announcing a new venture. Take a look at the celebrities who went nude for photoshoots and their reasons behind it.

    Image: Madonna/Instagram

    Madonna: The singing sensation, Madonna, took the internet by storm when she marked her NFT debut in the wildest possible manner. Madonna went completely nude to announce her NFT debut. Well, not exactly her, but she put up a video online that showed a 3D doll of herself that was completely naked. But what’s bizarre is that the video showed nature (trees) growing from the private parts.

    Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

    Gigi Hadid: Supermodel Gigi Hadid did not exactly go nude in her latest Instagram post. She, instead, went topless for the photoshoot as she held a bunny in her hands to hide her assets. The photoshoot was a part of promoting her latest line of swimwear under her brand Frankies Bikini Collection.

    Image: Hilary Duff/Instagram

    Hilary Duff: Actress and singer, Hilary Duff, went completely nude for the photoshoot of a women’s health magazine cover. In the interview with the magazine, Hilary spoke about the hard work she did to get into her fit body for the photoshoot. She struck some really sensuous poses for the photoshoot that have literally got the mercury rising.

    ALSO READ: Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

    Image: Britney Spears/Instagram

    Britney Spears: The pop star is the perfect definition of bold and beautiful. Britney Spears has not once but several times posted nude pictures of herself on social media; her Instagram is filled with pictures wherein she has stripped down and posed in her birthday suit. Britney has never shied from flaunting her body.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears shared 9 nude pictures on Instagram; fans are worried and said 'STOP'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani's no-makeup look will SHOCK you; check out her latest Instagram selfie RBA

    Pictures: Disha Patani's no-makeup look will SHOCK you; check out her latest Instagram selfie

    Unseen video of Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone; fans don't miss it (Watch) RBA

    Unseen video of Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone; fans don't miss it (Watch)

    5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary drb

    5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary

    Hollywood Confirmed Adele has moved in together with boyfriend Rich Paul drb

    Confirmed! Adele has moved in together with boyfriend Rich Paul

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20Is-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20Is

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon