Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week
This week saw a number of celebrities striking poses in their birthday suit for a photoshoot. From Madonna to Gigi Hadid, take a look at the stars who has a nude photoshoot recently.
Image: Madonna, Gigi Hadid/Instagram
The week has neared its end and even before the weekend could arrive, celebrities have blessed the social media feed of their followers with some racy and raunchy pictures that sure gave a good start to the week. Not one or two but at least four celebrities posted their nude pictures (or videos) on social media that literally set the internet on fire. While some posted for encouraging body positivity, others used it as a way of promoting their product or announcing a new venture. Take a look at the celebrities who went nude for photoshoots and their reasons behind it.
Image: Madonna/Instagram
Madonna: The singing sensation, Madonna, took the internet by storm when she marked her NFT debut in the wildest possible manner. Madonna went completely nude to announce her NFT debut. Well, not exactly her, but she put up a video online that showed a 3D doll of herself that was completely naked. But what’s bizarre is that the video showed nature (trees) growing from the private parts.
Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid: Supermodel Gigi Hadid did not exactly go nude in her latest Instagram post. She, instead, went topless for the photoshoot as she held a bunny in her hands to hide her assets. The photoshoot was a part of promoting her latest line of swimwear under her brand Frankies Bikini Collection.
Image: Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff: Actress and singer, Hilary Duff, went completely nude for the photoshoot of a women’s health magazine cover. In the interview with the magazine, Hilary spoke about the hard work she did to get into her fit body for the photoshoot. She struck some really sensuous poses for the photoshoot that have literally got the mercury rising.
Image: Britney Spears/Instagram
Britney Spears: The pop star is the perfect definition of bold and beautiful. Britney Spears has not once but several times posted nude pictures of herself on social media; her Instagram is filled with pictures wherein she has stripped down and posed in her birthday suit. Britney has never shied from flaunting her body.
