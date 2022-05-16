Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

    First Published May 16, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Billboard Music Awards 2022 saw the best of fashion! While Megan Fox opted for a plunging gown, Doja Cat shocked with nipple pasties and Kylie Jenner sizzled in a graphic frock; take a look at some of the best dressed at the awards ceremony.

    Image: Getty Images

    The biggest names in the music industry came together on Sunday (Monday IST) to attend the Billboard Music Awards 2022 that was held in Los Angeles. The red carpet of BBMA 2022 was blessed with some of the best dresses that were elegant, stunning and also racy. While Megan Fox opted for a plunging gown, Doja Cat shocked with nipple pasties and Kylie Jenner sizzled in a graphic frock. The stars were all about fashion, wearing the best of designers as they flaunted their curves. Here are some of the best-dressed stars (and the designers they wore) from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet event; take a look.

    Image: Getty Images

    Megan Fox descended in a David Koma dress that came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her glamorous red carpet look in an edgy black and crystal-accented, showcased her cleavage.

    ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event

    Image: Getty Images

    Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli gown was one racy outfit that graced the red carpet. She went bold by wearing gold nipple pasties underneath a sheer gold and black gown.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet in a skintight frock that put her curves on display. Her dress featured a silhouette graphic as the pattern. She posed on the red carpet with her Travis Scott. Their daughter Stormi Webster also made her adorable red-carpet appearance.

    ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

    Image: Getty Images

    Chloe Bailey chose to wear a cut-out leather dress that came with statement gold bracelets.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Image: Getty Images

    Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her flat midriff wearing an ombre crop top and matching mini skirt.

    ALSO READ: Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week

    Image: Getty Images

    Supermodel Heidi Klum looked a complete stunner in a yellow gown which she accessorised with black thigh-high boots. Heidi arrived at the awards ceremony with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

    Image: Getty Images

    Former Disney star Dove Cameron looked eye-catching in the racy red dress that she wore for the red carpet. The raunchy dress featured an open torso, showing her cleavage and midriff.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say RBA

    When will Yash start shooting 'KGF Chapter 3'? Here's what the producer has to say

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet

    The Archies Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case drb

    The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids here is why drb

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids; here’s why

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Salman Khan reveals his look from film co starring Pooja Hegde drb

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan reveals his look from film, co-starring Pooja Hegde?

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Sunday Box Office Collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle drb

    Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Vicky Kaushal birthday 6 films that prove he is a versatile actor drb

    Vicky Kaushal birthday: 6 films that prove he's a versatile actor

    Who was Gautama Buddha's wife? Why did he left his wife and 7-day old son? Read on RBA

    Who was Gautama Buddha's wife? Why did he leave his wife and 7-day-old son? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon