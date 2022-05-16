Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

Billboard Music Awards 2022 saw the best of fashion! While Megan Fox opted for a plunging gown, Doja Cat shocked with nipple pasties and Kylie Jenner sizzled in a graphic frock; take a look at some of the best dressed at the awards ceremony.

The biggest names in the music industry came together on Sunday (Monday IST) to attend the Billboard Music Awards 2022 that was held in Los Angeles. The red carpet of BBMA 2022 was blessed with some of the best dresses that were elegant, stunning and also racy. While Megan Fox opted for a plunging gown, Doja Cat shocked with nipple pasties and Kylie Jenner sizzled in a graphic frock. The stars were all about fashion, wearing the best of designers as they flaunted their curves. Here are some of the best-dressed stars (and the designers they wore) from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet event; take a look.

Megan Fox descended in a David Koma dress that came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her glamorous red carpet look in an edgy black and crystal-accented, showcased her cleavage.

Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli gown was one racy outfit that graced the red carpet. She went bold by wearing gold nipple pasties underneath a sheer gold and black gown.

Kylie Jenner arrived on the red carpet in a skintight frock that put her curves on display. Her dress featured a silhouette graphic as the pattern. She posed on the red carpet with her Travis Scott. Their daughter Stormi Webster also made her adorable red-carpet appearance.

Chloe Bailey chose to wear a cut-out leather dress that came with statement gold bracelets.

Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her flat midriff wearing an ombre crop top and matching mini skirt.

Supermodel Heidi Klum looked a complete stunner in a yellow gown which she accessorised with black thigh-high boots. Heidi arrived at the awards ceremony with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

