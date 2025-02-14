Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 female actor/producer of Bollywood

Bollywood Actresses Who Are Making an Impact as Producers: In recent years, several Bollywood actresses have expanded their roles in the industry by stepping into film production. Let's take a look at these actors who are also producers

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

These 5 actress' from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt have through their production houses, championing unique stories, promoting fresh talent, and reshaping the narrative landscape of Indian cinema. Here’s a look at five female actors who have successfully ventured into production

budget 2025
article_image2

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt entered the world of film production with her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. She made her debut as a producer with Darlings, a dark comedy that garnered widespread appreciation. Through her banner, Alia aims to support diverse storytelling and fresh narratives, ensuring that innovative and unconventional stories find their place in cinema

article_image3

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took on the role of a producer with Chhapaak, produced under her banner, Ka Productions. The film, which told the inspiring story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was an impactful start to her journey as a producer. She has since co-produced 83 and Fighter, focusing on stories that strike a balance between entertainment and strong, meaningful messaging

article_image4

Anushka Sharma

Among the pioneers in this space, Anushka Sharma co-founded Clean Slate Filmz alongside her brother, Karnesh Sharma. The production house has been behind critically acclaimed films such as NH10, Pari, and Bulbbul, as well as the hit web series Paatal Lok. Through her production house, she has been committed to backing unconventional and bold narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling

article_image5

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently stepped into production with her newly launched banner, Blue Butterfly Films. She is starting this new journey with Do Patti, a mystery thriller featuring herself and Kajol. With her production venture, she is focused on bringing high-quality, engaging stories to audiences while ensuring that the content remains compelling and innovative

article_image6

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa has also made her foray into production with her banner, Kampa Films. Her first project, Toaster, is set for release on Netflix, marking a significant step in her career. With this move, she is looking forward to exploring creative storytelling and contributing to content that resonates with audiences

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga reveals why she almost walked away from music early in her career; Read on NTI

Lady Gaga reveals why she almost walked away from music early in her career; Read on

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info MEG

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info

BREAKING: Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case shk

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs against him in India's Got Latent case

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Singles on Valentine's Day: Bollywood Movies That Celebrate the Beauty of Being Single

Indias Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral HRD

India's Got Latent row: Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram; screenshot goes viral

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon