Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 female actor/producer of Bollywood

Bollywood Actresses Who Are Making an Impact as Producers: In recent years, several Bollywood actresses have expanded their roles in the industry by stepping into film production. Let's take a look at these actors who are also producers

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt entered the world of film production with her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. She made her debut as a producer with Darlings, a dark comedy that garnered widespread appreciation. Through her banner, Alia aims to support diverse storytelling and fresh narratives, ensuring that innovative and unconventional stories find their place in cinema

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took on the role of a producer with Chhapaak, produced under her banner, Ka Productions. The film, which told the inspiring story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, was an impactful start to her journey as a producer. She has since co-produced 83 and Fighter, focusing on stories that strike a balance between entertainment and strong, meaningful messaging

Anushka Sharma

Among the pioneers in this space, Anushka Sharma co-founded Clean Slate Filmz alongside her brother, Karnesh Sharma. The production house has been behind critically acclaimed films such as NH10, Pari, and Bulbbul, as well as the hit web series Paatal Lok. Through her production house, she has been committed to backing unconventional and bold narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon recently stepped into production with her newly launched banner, Blue Butterfly Films. She is starting this new journey with Do Patti, a mystery thriller featuring herself and Kajol. With her production venture, she is focused on bringing high-quality, engaging stories to audiences while ensuring that the content remains compelling and innovative

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa has also made her foray into production with her banner, Kampa Films. Her first project, Toaster, is set for release on Netflix, marking a significant step in her career. With this move, she is looking forward to exploring creative storytelling and contributing to content that resonates with audiences

