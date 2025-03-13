Holi 2025: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Silsila; 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi

Holi 2025: The festival of Colours is tomorrow. Here are 7 Bollywood films that carry the essence of Holi

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Holi 2025: Here are 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani to Silsila; these Bollywood movies celebrate the festival of colours in big way. Let's check out the full list

article_image2

Sholay (1975)

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay features an unforgettable Holi scene filled with joy, dance, and romance. The energetic song "Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain" sets the stage for carefree celebrations, with Veeru (Dharmendra) wooing Basanti (Hema Malini). This sequence masterfully blends festivity with the looming threat of Gabbar Singh, adding tension beneath the colors


article_image3

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani perfectly blends youthful energy with Holi magic. The song "Balam Pichkari" showcases carefree dancing, flirtation, and vibrant colors as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) celebrate. The sequence captures youthful fun, friendship, and the joyous spirit of Holi

article_image4

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

This social drama features a memorable Holi scene with the song "Gori Tu Lath Mar". Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar portray a rustic, authentic Holi celebration, connecting with the traditional Lathmar Holi style. The sequence balances entertainment with cultural authenticity, adding charm to the film's narrative

article_image5

Silsila (1981)

Yash Chopra's Silsila features the iconic song "Rang Barse", where Amitabh Bachchan's powerful performance steals the show. This sensual and dramatic Holi sequence showcases complex relationships, revealing emotions simmering beneath the surface. The song's flirtatious vibe and vivid colors immortalized it as a classic Holi celebration in Bollywood

article_image6

Baghban (2003)

Baghban offers a heartwarming Holi scene featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The sequence brings warmth and nostalgia as the couple joyously celebrates with friends and family. The vibrant hues reflect the essence of love, bonding, and tradition, making this a memorable Holi depiction with an emotional touch

article_image7

Darr (1993)

In Darr, Holi takes on a darker tone as Shah Rukh Khan's obsessive character disrupts the festivities. The iconic "Ang Se Ang Lagana" song showcases the contrast between innocence and menace. The colorful yet intense Holi setting reflects the tension in the narrative, adding a chilling twist to the celebration

