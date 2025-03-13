Holi 2025: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Silsila; 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi

Read Full Gallery

Holi 2025: The festival of Colours is tomorrow. Here are 7 Bollywood films that carry the essence of Holi

Here are 7 Bollywood movies that carry the essence of Holi. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani to Silsila; these Bollywood movies celebrate the festival of colours in big way.

Sholay (1975) Ramesh Sippy's Sholay features an unforgettable Holi scene filled with joy, dance, and romance. The energetic song "Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain" sets the stage for carefree celebrations, with Veeru (Dharmendra) wooing Basanti (Hema Malini). This sequence masterfully blends festivity with the looming threat of Gabbar Singh, adding tension beneath the colors

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani perfectly blends youthful energy with Holi magic. The song "Balam Pichkari" showcases carefree dancing, flirtation, and vibrant colors as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) celebrate. The sequence captures youthful fun, friendship, and the joyous spirit of Holi

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) This social drama features a memorable Holi scene with the song "Gori Tu Lath Mar". Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar portray a rustic, authentic Holi celebration, connecting with the traditional Lathmar Holi style. The sequence balances entertainment with cultural authenticity, adding charm to the film's narrative

Silsila (1981) Yash Chopra's Silsila features the iconic song "Rang Barse", where Amitabh Bachchan's powerful performance steals the show. This sensual and dramatic Holi sequence showcases complex relationships, revealing emotions simmering beneath the surface. The song's flirtatious vibe and vivid colors immortalized it as a classic Holi celebration in Bollywood

Baghban (2003) Baghban offers a heartwarming Holi scene featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The sequence brings warmth and nostalgia as the couple joyously celebrates with friends and family. The vibrant hues reflect the essence of love, bonding, and tradition, making this a memorable Holi depiction with an emotional touch

Darr (1993) In Darr, Holi takes on a darker tone as Shah Rukh Khan's obsessive character disrupts the festivities. The iconic "Ang Se Ang Lagana" song showcases the contrast between innocence and menace. The colorful yet intense Holi setting reflects the tension in the narrative, adding a chilling twist to the celebration

