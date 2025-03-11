(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone sets Paris on fire with her latest glam look; Ranveer Singh has this to say

Deepika Padukone photos: Deepika Padukone dazzled at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris, marking her global return post-motherhood. As India's first LV House Ambassador, she shared stunning glimpses from her trip

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 8:23 AM IST

Deepika Padukone shines at Paris Fashion Week

Representing India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, Deepika Padukone made a striking appearance in Paris. As the first Indian House Ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, she shared breathtaking moments from her time in the city, posing elegantly against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower

article_image2

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction to Deepika’s Look

The actress’ stunning appearance caught the attention of her fans and husband, Ranveer Singh. Known for openly expressing his admiration, he reacted with a playful remark, expressing his awe over her look


article_image3

Deepika’s Return to the Global Stage

Having recently embraced motherhood, Deepika made a public appearance at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. During a discussion on balancing her personal and professional life, she humorously admitted that her latest online searches revolved around parenting queries, specifically related to infant care

article_image4

Mental Health Advocacy and Personal Goals

Deepika, who has been vocal about her journey with mental health, emphasized that her ultimate goal remains peace of mind. She acknowledged that maintaining mental well-being is an ongoing effort and highlighted the importance of working toward it daily

article_image5

Future Career Plans and Upcoming Projects

While Deepika has not officially announced her next film post-maternity, reports indicate that the makers of Kalki 2 are eagerly anticipating her return. Meanwhile, Prabhas is completing his prior commitments before production resumes

article_image6

Rumors of Hollywood Debut and Previous Speculations

Deepika was previously rumored to join The White Lotus Season 3 but had to decline due to her pregnancy. At a press event for Fighter, when asked about the speculation, director Siddharth Anand playfully hinted at the show’s return while Deepika responded with laughter, fueling further curiosity

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: 5 Times Superstars Let Slip Explicit Words on Live TV

WWE: 5 Times Superstars Let Slip Explicit Words on Live TV

Shabana Azmi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru RBA

Shabana Azmi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks RBA

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks

Congress 'gunda' elements targeting Rashmika instead of protecting her is unacceptable: BJP MLA Bharat Shetty vkp

Congress 'gunda' elements targeting Rashmika instead of protecting her is unacceptable: BJP MLA Bharat Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna Vs Congress MLA Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Ravi Kumar's threats against actress RBA

Rashmika Mandanna Vs Congress MLA: Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Ravi Kumar's threats against actress

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon