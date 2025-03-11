(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone sets Paris on fire with her latest glam look; Ranveer Singh has this to say

Read Full Gallery

Deepika Padukone photos: Deepika Padukone dazzled at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris, marking her global return post-motherhood. As India's first LV House Ambassador, she shared stunning glimpses from her trip

Deepika Padukone shines at Paris Fashion Week Representing India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, Deepika Padukone made a striking appearance in Paris. As the first Indian House Ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, she shared breathtaking moments from her time in the city, posing elegantly against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction to Deepika’s Look The actress’ stunning appearance caught the attention of her fans and husband, Ranveer Singh. Known for openly expressing his admiration, he reacted with a playful remark, expressing his awe over her look

Deepika’s Return to the Global Stage Having recently embraced motherhood, Deepika made a public appearance at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. During a discussion on balancing her personal and professional life, she humorously admitted that her latest online searches revolved around parenting queries, specifically related to infant care

Mental Health Advocacy and Personal Goals Deepika, who has been vocal about her journey with mental health, emphasized that her ultimate goal remains peace of mind. She acknowledged that maintaining mental well-being is an ongoing effort and highlighted the importance of working toward it daily

Future Career Plans and Upcoming Projects While Deepika has not officially announced her next film post-maternity, reports indicate that the makers of Kalki 2 are eagerly anticipating her return. Meanwhile, Prabhas is completing his prior commitments before production resumes

Rumors of Hollywood Debut and Previous Speculations Deepika was previously rumored to join The White Lotus Season 3 but had to decline due to her pregnancy. At a press event for Fighter, when asked about the speculation, director Siddharth Anand playfully hinted at the show’s return while Deepika responded with laughter, fueling further curiosity

