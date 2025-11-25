Shiza Arshad Khan

With over five years of experience in journalism, Shiza Arshad Khan currently works with the Entertainment Desk at AsiaNet News, where she also hosts Table for Two, a candid celebrity talk show. Her career spans both political and entertainment reporting, reflecting her range and curiosity. When she isn’t chasing stories, she is writing her debut book, often with a film or series running in the background for “research.” Having lived across India and spent time in Delhi and Oxford, she has collected a fondness for both boozy milkshakes and Harry Potter-style dinners. Equal parts reader and cinephile, she believes storytelling isn’t confined to a medium, it’s a way of seeing the world.