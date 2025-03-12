Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone-7 Stars without Indian citizenship

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone does not have Indian citizenship; she holds citizenship of Denmark.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif got married in India, but she is not an Indian citizen. She is a British citizen.

Imran Khan

Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, holds US citizenship and is not an Indian citizen.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez holds Sri Lankan citizenship, not Indian citizenship.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is also on this list. She holds Canadian citizenship and is not an Indian citizen.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone holds dual citizenship of both the US and Canada, not Indian citizenship.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt does not have Indian citizenship; she holds British citizenship instead.

