Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone-7 Stars without Indian citizenship

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone does not have Indian citizenship; she holds citizenship of Denmark.
Katrina Kaif got married in India, but she is not an Indian citizen. She is a British citizen.
Aamir Khan's nephew, Imran Khan, holds US citizenship and is not an Indian citizen.
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez holds Sri Lankan citizenship, not Indian citizenship.
Nora Fatehi is also on this list. She holds Canadian citizenship and is not an Indian citizen.
Sunny Leone holds dual citizenship of both the US and Canada, not Indian citizenship.
Alia Bhatt does not have Indian citizenship; she holds British citizenship instead.
Megha Shetty signs FIRST Tamil film; Check project details
Jr NTR donnes a Richand Mille McLaren Speedtail; Know whopping price
Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 7 actors who own Rolls-Royce
Disha Vakani to Dilip Joshi: Who is richest star of TMKOC?