    Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar’s fan comes up with special ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ organic, herbal gulaal!

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    Lucknow based Akshay Kumar fan, also an entrepreneur comes up with a special edition ‘Holi Ke Rang, Bachchhan Paandey Ke Sang’!

    The filmmaker and the cast of 'Bachchhan Paandey' were in for a delightful surprise when they discovered particular movie branded gulaal packets circulating around shops, living true to the movie slogan – 'Holi Pe Goli.' Like always, this Holi season too, the market areas of cities like Mathura, Faizabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra (UP) and suburban districts of Mumbai will be flooded with ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ branded colours. 
     

    No one does it better than Indian traders when it comes to monetizing celebrities with a joke. This Holi became all the more remarkable for the Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer with the new organic and herbal gulaal available in the markets for Holi enthusiasts.
     

    Interestingly, a gulaal manufacturer based in Lucknow, a fan of Akshay Kumar, has initiated this special edition called ‘Holi Ke Rang, Bachchhan Paandey ke sang’.

    Holi was always a celebratory festival and for fans having a big-ticket Akshay Kumar film was heartening. Also Read: Yami Gautam on 'The Kashmir Files': Majority of India still unaware of atrocities

    Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March, 18. Also Read: Heropanti 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shows off his swag as Laila in the latest poster

