    Yami Gautam on 'The Kashmir Files': Majority of India still unaware of atrocities

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has extended her support for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film; says she knows of the "atrocities" that Kashmiri Pandits have gone through.

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    A day after her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar put out a message on Twitter regarding The Kashmir Files, actress Yami Gautam too extended her support to the film on Tuesday. Yami, who is married to a Kashmiri Pandit, again on Wednesday explained why she goes out supporting Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s recently released film and the impact it has had on her.

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    Earlier, Uri: The Surgical Strike director had put out a long thread on how the film has shown what the Kashmiri Pandits went through during and after the exodus in the valley, adding that he himself could not have been able to make such a film. Quoting his tweet, Yami Gautam also shared her two cents on it, saying that “the majority of the nation is still unaware” of what happened with the Kashmiri Pandits.

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    Now, on Wednesday, in an interview with ETimes, Yami Gautam said that she strongly stands by every word she wrote on Twitter.  “We are all pretty aware of the subject of the film and I actually meant every word that I wrote on Twitter.”

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    Yami Gautam said that she has interacted with many Kashmiri Pandits, given that she is married to one, that she heard so many of their stories. “And when you get to know that there is a film out there, which talks about what happened back then, it becomes important to support the cause,” the actress said.

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    She further went on to add that even though she does not have a personal memory since she was very young at that time, however, since she has heard so many stories now and is also a part of the film industry, she realised how important the film (The Kashmir Files) is. “People are so emotional about this film and they are feeling so strongly and deeply about it. So why not come out and support it and talk about it and express ourselves. What I wrote about The Kashmir Files on social media came from the heart,” Yami Gautam further said in the interview.

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    Yami Gautam, on Tuesday, tweeted: “Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles.”

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Behzad Khambata’s film ‘A Thursday’ which was released on the OTT platform. Yami will next be seen in Dasvi opposite actor Abhishek Bachchan. The film was announced a couple of days ago on Netflix.

