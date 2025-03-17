Hina Khan performs Umrah at Mecca amid cancer fight, inspires fans with her courage and faith [PHOTOS]

Hina Khan, battling breast cancer, recently performed Umrah in Mecca during Ramadan. Despite her challenges, she continues to inspire fans with her courage, faith, and honesty throughout her journey.

article_image1
Mar 17, 2025

Popular TV actress Hina Khan, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is bravely battling breast cancer. Despite her struggles, she continues to inspire her fans with her courage and positivity.
 

article_image2

Recently, Hina shared a heartfelt update about performing Umrah, a deeply significant pilgrimage, during the holy month of Ramadan. She expressed gratitude and spiritual solace, offering a glimpse of her journey in Mecca.
 


article_image3

Through her social media, Hina posted a picture from Umrah, sharing a powerful message: “Dil mai Aarzoo jagi Allah ne qubool farmaayi” (A desire arose in my heart, and Allah accepted it).
 

article_image4

In addition to her spiritual journey, Hina has been open about her breast cancer battle. She posted a raw update, showing the side effects of chemotherapy, including discolored nails, which brought attention to the hidden struggles of cancer.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan OPENS up about her Cancer update, has THIS to say; Check

 

article_image5

Hina first disclosed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and vowed to fight it with determination. Throughout her journey, she continues to uplift and inspire others by sharing her story with honesty and strength.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan celebrates Ramadan 2025: Shares Iftari glimpse and home decoration photos

