Hina Khan OPENS up about her Cancer update, has THIS to say; Check

Hina Khan recently shared a positive update on her health, confirming the completion of her chemotherapy and surgery. The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in June 2024, became emotional on World Cancer Day while stressing the importance of early testing

Actress Hina Khan recently shared a positive update regarding her cancer treatment, revealing that her chemotherapy sessions have been completed, and her surgery is also done. She mentioned that she is currently undergoing immunotherapy and assured that her treatment is progressing well

Emotional Moment on World Cancer Day

During a public event on World Cancer Day, Hina Khan became emotional while discussing her battle with cancer. She highlighted the difficulty of facing the disease and emphasized the importance of timely medical testing. She expressed how overwhelming it is to wait for test results and visit doctors for diagnoses, urging people to prioritize health checkups rather than considering them an unnecessary expense

Her Role in Griha Laxmi

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in Griha Laxmi, where she portrays a simple housewife who unexpectedly rises to become the queen of the city’s drug world

Balancing Work Amidst Treatment

Hina Khan, in an earlier interview, addressed the timing of her show's promotion, coinciding with her cancer treatment. She clarified that it was unplanned, but the situation has led to audiences drawing parallels between her on-screen character and her real-life strength

Latest Videos