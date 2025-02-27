Hina Khan OPENS up about her Cancer update, has THIS to say; Check

Hina Khan recently shared a positive update on her health, confirming the completion of her chemotherapy and surgery. The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in June 2024, became emotional on World Cancer Day while stressing the importance of early testing

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Actress Hina Khan recently shared a positive update regarding her cancer treatment, revealing that her chemotherapy sessions have been completed, and her surgery is also done. She mentioned that she is currently undergoing immunotherapy and assured that her treatment is progressing well

budget 2025
article_image2

Emotional Moment on World Cancer Day

During a public event on World Cancer Day, Hina Khan became emotional while discussing her battle with cancer. She highlighted the difficulty of facing the disease and emphasized the importance of timely medical testing. She expressed how overwhelming it is to wait for test results and visit doctors for diagnoses, urging people to prioritize health checkups rather than considering them an unnecessary expense

article_image3

Her Role in Griha Laxmi

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in Griha Laxmi, where she portrays a simple housewife who unexpectedly rises to become the queen of the city’s drug world

article_image4

Balancing Work Amidst Treatment

Hina Khan, in an earlier interview, addressed the timing of her show's promotion, coinciding with her cancer treatment. She clarified that it was unplanned, but the situation has led to audiences drawing parallels between her on-screen character and her real-life strength

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

BREAKING: Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife found dead at home

Hollywood legend & Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy & their dog found dead at home: Cops

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage MEG

'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims dmn

Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary make shocking claims

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true? MEG

Rohit Saraf Congratulates Prajakta Koli on her wedding: Are the love rumors true?

Recent Stories

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH) ddr

IT Minister showcases 'Designed and Made in India' laptop, netizens applaud initiative (WATCH)

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools anr

Ramadan with Family: Fridays declared distance learning days for UAE public schools

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date - Details inside NTI

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer to hit theaters on THIS date – Details inside

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1 iwh

CUET PG 2025: CUET PG subject wise exam schedule released, exam will be held from March 13 to April 1

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on RBA

Aashram 3 REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Aditi Pohankar, Bobby Deol's performances; read on

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon
The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

The Eye trailer OUT! Shruti Haasan’s HOLLYWOOD Debut Promises Thrills and Mystery!

Video Icon
'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

'Not Happy with Elon? Will Throw Them Out': Trump Sparks Laughter at Cabinet Briefing

Video Icon
Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Trump EXPLAINS WHY Canada Must Become 51st State of USA | Trudeau

Video Icon