Hina Khan celebrates Ramadan 2025: Shares Iftari glimpse and home decoration photos

Hina Khan, battling cancer, observed a Ramadan fast and beautifully decorated her home. She shared pictures of the decorations and Iftar, in which she is seen happily with her mother.

Hina Khan observed Roza despite enduring cancer pain and beautifully decorated her house for Ramadan, sharing her heartfelt moments with fans through social media.

Hina Khan decorated her home for Ramadan, sharing her festive spirit and beautiful Iftaari moments with her fans through social media, showcasing a warm and joyful atmosphere.

Actress shared stunning photos of her home beautifully decorated for Ramadan, capturing the festive spirit with elegant décor and showcasing her joyful celebrations of this special time.

She decorated her entire house with beautiful white and yellow flowers, creating a serene and festive ambiance for Ramadan celebrations.

Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her Iftar, radiating happiness as she enjoyed the special moment during Ramadan, surrounded by her beautifully decorated home and festive atmosphere.

Hina Khan also shared heartfelt photos of herself enjoying Iftar with her mother, capturing a beautiful, intimate moment during Ramadan, surrounded by warmth, love, and the festive spirit of the season.

She gave a glimpse of her beautifully set dining table for Iftar, showcasing delicious dishes and a warm, inviting atmosphere, adding to the festive spirit of Ramadan.

Latest Videos