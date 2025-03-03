Hina Khan celebrates Ramadan 2025: Shares Iftari glimpse and home decoration photos

Hina Khan, battling cancer, observed a Ramadan fast and beautifully decorated her home. She shared pictures of the decorations and Iftar, in which she is seen happily with her mother.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Hina Khan observed Roza despite enduring cancer pain and beautifully decorated her house for Ramadan, sharing her heartfelt moments with fans through social media.

article_image2

Hina Khan decorated her home for Ramadan, sharing her festive spirit and beautiful Iftaari moments with her fans through social media, showcasing a warm and joyful atmosphere.

article_image3

Actress shared stunning photos of her home beautifully decorated for Ramadan, capturing the festive spirit with elegant décor and showcasing her joyful celebrations of this special time.

article_image4

She decorated her entire house with beautiful white and yellow flowers, creating a serene and festive ambiance for Ramadan celebrations.

article_image5

Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her Iftar, radiating happiness as she enjoyed the special moment during Ramadan, surrounded by her beautifully decorated home and festive atmosphere.

article_image6

Hina Khan also shared heartfelt photos of herself enjoying Iftar with her mother, capturing a beautiful, intimate moment during Ramadan, surrounded by warmth, love, and the festive spirit of the season.

article_image7

She gave a glimpse of her beautifully set dining table for Iftar, showcasing delicious dishes and a warm, inviting atmosphere, adding to the festive spirit of Ramadan.

