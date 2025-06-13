6 6

Image Credit : @Viral Bhayani

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' may release on an OTT platform. Information about this will be shared soon. The newly married couple was seen together on the sets of the show. Hina stepped out of her vanity van and thanked the waiting paparazzi. After this, the paparazzi captured the couple posing.