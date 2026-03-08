- Home
- Entertainment
- Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Wedding: From Varmala to Saat Pheras – 7 Stunning Inside Photos Revealed
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Wedding: From Varmala to Saat Pheras – 7 Stunning Inside Photos Revealed
Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, married longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on March 6. Check out exclusive photos from the wedding ceremonies and celebrations.
Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, and Nayanika Reddy have officially tied the knot. The two got married in a grand ceremony on March 6.
Inside photos from Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy's wedding are now out. In these pictures, you can see the couple performing all the traditional wedding rituals.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's sweet reply to fan on not being invited to wedding
Allu Sirish looked absolutely delighted as he watched his bride, Nayanika Reddy, walk towards the mandap. Nayanika looked stunning on her big day.
Here, Allu Sirish is seen performing wedding rituals with his parents. For the ceremony, the groom wore an off-white silk kurta-pajama.
Before taking the pheras at the mandap, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy performed the ritual of showering rice on each other. Allu Sirish also put on Nayanika's toe rings.
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy shared a light-hearted moment during the varmala ceremony. Just as Allu Sirish moved forward to place the garland, Nayanika playfully stepped back.
Also Read: International Women’s Day: Priyanka Chopra to Kajol – 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Nailed Villain Roles
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha performed a special ritual at his brother's wedding. Superstar Suriya also arrived to bless the newlyweds.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.