R. Madhavan Revealed His Simple Summer Breakfast Secret for Fitness at 55
Ever wondered what actor R. Madhavan eats for breakfast, especially during the scorching summer months? In a recent interview, the actor revealed his favourite morning meal, a simple, healthy choice that keeps him energised throughout the day.
Kanji: Madhavan’s Go-To Morning Meal
At 55, R. Madhavan continues to impress fans with his fitness and healthy lifestyle. The actor believes that simple, home-style food is the real secret behind staying energetic. During the summer months, he prefers starting his day with a traditional dish called Kanji, a light and cooling rice-based breakfast loved in many South Indian homes.
Why Kanji Works So Well in Summer
Kanji is made using leftover rice soaked in water overnight. Madhavan says the dish is filling yet extremely light on the stomach. It helps keep hunger away for hours while also cooling the body in hot weather. Because it is easy to digest and naturally refreshing, it has long been considered a perfect breakfast during peak summer.
How the Dish Is Prepared
To prepare Kanji, leftover rice is soaked overnight in water. In the morning, a tempering is made with oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing. This tadka is added to the rice along with curd, chopped onions, green chillies, and salt, creating a wholesome and flavourful meal.
Healthy, Cooling and Energy-Boosting
According to Madhavan, this humble dish provides stable energy throughout the morning. It keeps the body cool and supports digestion, which is especially helpful during hot days. Some people even believe that fermented rice meals like Kanji improve gut health and promote better sleep, making it a traditional yet highly nutritious breakfast option.
Love for Vegetarian South Indian Food
Madhavan has often spoken about his love for vegetarian food. Among his favourite breakfast dishes is the classic Idli, a staple in many South Indian households. From traditional urad dal idlis to healthier variations like oats or masala idli, the actor enjoys different versions of this soft and protein-rich dish.
Other Breakfasts
He Enjoys Apart from Kanji and Idli, Madhavan enjoys several traditional South Indian breakfasts. These include Puttu, Pongal, Dosa, Rava Dosa, Urad Vada, Paddu, and Neer Dosa, usually served with coconut chutney. These simple yet nutritious dishes, he says, play a big role in maintaining his fitness and balanced lifestyle.
