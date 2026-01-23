Hi Nanna to RRR: Check Out Netflix’s Most-Viewed Telugu Movies List
From Hi Nanna to RRR, Telugu cinema has captivated Netflix viewers like never before. These ten films have become the most-streamed, combining star power, gripping stories, and mass appeal to dominate the platform.
Most viewed Telugu movies on Netflix
1) RRR: This global sensation, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, was a massive hit. Its Hindi version on Netflix captivated audiences worldwide, racking up an impressive 45 million views.
2) Lucky Bhaskar
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Bhaskar' found more success on Netflix than in theaters. Released in 2024, it has so far gained 29.5 million views, outperforming even recent big movies.
3) Hi Nanna
Natural Star Nani's 'Hi Nanna' received a great response on Netflix. It was especially loved by North Indian audiences, accumulating a total of 21 million views on the platform.
4) Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' was a box office monster, grossing 1800 crores. It also got a great response on Netflix, securing 20.2 million views to date.
5) Guntur Kaaram
Superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' was an average performer in theaters but found a strong audience on Netflix, clocking in 20.1 million views according to records.
6) Salaar: The Ceasefire
Prabhas's 'Salaar' was a huge theatrical hit, grossing 600 crores. Remarkably, it garnered 19.1 million views on Netflix even without its Hindi version being available.
7) Devara
Jr. NTR's follow-up to RRR, 'Devara,' was a commercial hit that satisfied his fans. The film also received a good response on Netflix, achieving 17.8 million views.
8) Hit 3
Nani's 'Hit 3,' a psycho-thriller, performed averagely in theaters but was a smash hit on Netflix. It received a sensational response, recording 14.7 million views.
9) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
Nani's films seem to be a hit on Netflix. His 2024 release 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' became his second 100-crore grosser and earned 13.9 million views on the platform.
10) Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' grossed 1000 crores at the box office. Its Hindi version alone was released on Netflix, securing 12.5 million views. A solid performance!
