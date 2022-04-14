Here's what Ranbir Kapoor is gifting his future wife Alia Bhatt on their first-night post marriage

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has arranged a unique gift for his future bride, and it has something to do with the number 8. Can you make a guess?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry today, April 14. The news of their wedding has yet to be revealed by the couple. According to India Today, Ranbir, who is fascinated with his lucky number 8, recently bought a custom-made wedding band for his ladylove Alia.

Yes, Ranbir will present this customised ring with eight diamonds studded on it, made by the London-based business Van Cleef and Arpels. According to reports, a close friend of Ranbir shared with the media source that the actor ordered the ring through a buddy and would pick it up at their London store. Furthermore, Ranbir hand-picked the gems for his wife.



According to reports, Ranbir would give Alia this particular ring as a wedding present. Apart from this gift, Ranbir and Alia's wedding has a connection with the lucky number 8. Both will pose as husband and wife at 7 pm. today, following their wedding.



In addition, they will organise a lavish wedding celebration at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities will attend, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others.



Today's highlight was Neetu Kapoor's Mehendi design. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law, ensured that her late husband Rishi Kapoor's presence was felt at all functions. And when it was about getting her hands donned with Mehendi, she gladly got Rishi’s name written on her palm, showing how much she missed him.

Some of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's songs were performed, including Dholida and Cutie Pie. Tainu Leke Mai Jawanaga and Karishma Kapoor's superhit wedding song from Zubaida, Mehendi hai rachne wali were among the other songs they played. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni performed as well. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kal shaadi hai, say Neetu Kapoor