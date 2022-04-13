Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It’s confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor have confirmed Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date. Watch them also talk about ‘nai bahu’ Alia.

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Kal shaadi hai say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 8:39 PM IST

    The confusion around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date – whether it is on April 14, April 15 or April 17, is finally over! The official word regarding their marriage is finally out and by none other than Ranbir’s mom and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

    After the Mehendi ceremony that took place at their residence ‘Vastu’ on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left together for their house. Upon reaching Neetu’s residence, the mother-daughter duo was clicked by the photographers. And that is when the Ranbir Kapoor’s mother finally confirmed the wedding date.

    When asked by the photographers about when is the wedding, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, said, “Kal hai shaadi (tomorrow is the wedding).” Along with this, the mother-daughter also confirmed that the wedding will take place at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence at ‘Vastu’ Apartments in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kareena Kapoor stuns in white lehenga; see more pics of Kapoor clan

    That was not it, the joyous mother-in-law and sister-in-law of Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were also asked about their new ‘bahu’. “Mai kya bolu uske bare mai.. she is the best,” said Neetu. Riddhima soon joined her saying, “Bohot cute hai woh. Sweet hai, bilkul doll jaise.”

    Watch Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talking about Alia Bhatt here:

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Pooja Bhatt flaunts her flower Mehendi design; see pics

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra. The co-stars turned lovers and now soon-to-be Mr and Mrs, are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.

    Unlike other celebrity weddings, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been a rather low-key affair, even though it has been equally tight-lipped. Previously, the couple was rumoured to have a destination wedding. However, they will now be getting married at their residence itself.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 8:39 PM IST
