Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Neetu Kapoor’s mehndi to dance performances, all details here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the know today, on Thursday, April 15. If you missed out on their Mehendi celebrations that were held on Wednesday, then this article is for you.

The Hindi film industry is going to witness the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year today, on Thursday, April 15. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot at their residence ‘Vastu’ in a close-knit setup with just their family members and close friends attending it. While the functions are underway and everyone’s eager to catch the first glimpse of the 'couple of the hour', let us take you through details of what happened at the Mehendi ceremony of the couple on Wednesday.

One of the highlights of the day was Neetu Kapoor’s Mehendi. Ranbir Kapoor’s mom and Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law, Neetu, made sure that her late husband Rishi Kapoor's presence is felt in every function. And when it was about getting her hands donned with Mehendi, she gladly got Rishi’s name written on her palm, showing how much she misses him. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Kal shaadi hai, say Neetu Kapoor,Riddhima Kapoor; watch

What’s a Mehendi ceremony without some dance, masti and music? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi had all the fun elements right in place. Dance performances were given by the family members including Nettu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Reema Jain, Anisha Jain and Nitasha Nanda.

The dance performances were done on some of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s songs including Dholida and Cutie Pie. The other songs on which they performed included Tainu Leke Mai jawanaga and Karishma Kapoor’s superhit wedding song from Zubaida, Mehendi hai rachne wali. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni were also a part of the performances. Choreographer Rajendra Singh, who has been a part of the Kapoor clan’s weddings for decades, had prepared the performances. He set up the choreography and also took the rehearsals. Also popularly known as ‘Masterji’, the choreographer shared some throwback pictures from the rehearsals with the Kapoor ladies on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were in awe of Alia Bhatt when they were asked about their new ‘Bahu’ by the paps after Wednesday’s function. While Neetu called her “the best”, Riddhima finds her “cute” and just like a “doll”.