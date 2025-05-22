- Home
Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan reveals Akshay Kumar got emotional over Paresh Rawal’s exit
Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3, reportedly over creative differences. Director Priyadarshan has now addressed the situation, shedding light on the emotional impact it had on the team.
| Published : May 22 2025, 05:42 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyadarshan spoke to Mid-Day about Paresh Rawal's departure and how upset co-star Akshay Kumar was by the decision.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyadarshan said, "We had all our contracts signed. 10 days ago, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal shot a scene and the IPL teaser. After that, we mutually decided to do 'Hera Pheri 3' and Akshay bought the film's rights."
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyadarshan described Akshay Kumar's reaction: “Akshay had tears in his eyes. He said, 'Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?'"
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyadarshan added, "Akshay shouldn't suffer financial losses. Since Paresh left suddenly, I understand he (Akshay) will take necessary action."
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Priyadarshan expressed surprise that Rawal didn't inform him: "He could have at least called me before telling the media. We've been friends for years."
67
Image Credit : Social Media
It's said Rawal left because his role wasn't prominent enough. He's denied creative differences, and Priyadarshan clarified Akshay never interferes with the director's work.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
After Rawal's exit, Akshay Kumar's company, Cape of Good Films, sent him a legal notice demanding ₹25 crore in damages.
