The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, hosted by Conan O'Brien. The ceremony will introduce a new award for Best Casting and features a strong lineup of film contenders, including 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another'.

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards will unfold on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, bringing together some of the film industry's biggest names for a ceremony that blends tradition, innovation, and a new milestone for filmmaking recognition. Hosted by late-night comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will be broadcast live at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on ABC and streamed on Hulu. With a packed lineup of presenters, strong contenders across major categories, and the introduction of a new award recognising casting directors, the 2026 Oscars promise to be a landmark night for Hollywood.

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Host and Presenters

The Academy has assembled a high-profile roster of presenters for the evening. Among those expected to take the stage are actors Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Priyanka Chopra and Ewan McGregor. The ceremony will mark a return to the Oscar stage for host Conan O'Brien, whose comedic style and sharp satire have long been staples of American late-night television. Organisers have indicated that the opening segment will feature a globally themed film sequence, setting the tone for an internationally focused celebration of cinema, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Top Contenders

This year's race is headlined by several films that have dominated the awards conversation. In the Best Picture category, leading contenders include 'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners', 'Bugonia', 'Hamnet,' 'Marty Supreme,' and 'Frankenstein.' Among them, 'One Battle After Another', directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, has drawn particular attention as the filmmaker seeks his first Oscar win after previously earning 11 nominations. Another major contender is 'Sinners', directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan. The film blends supernatural horror with historical storytelling and has received strong recognition for its performances and atmosphere. Meanwhile, 'Hamnet,' helmed by Chloe Zhao, has emerged as a powerful literary adaptation, praised for its emotional storytelling and period detail. Other notable titles in the Best Picture lineup include 'Bugonia', directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the stylised drama 'Marty Supreme' from Josh Safdie, and 'Frankenstein', directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Major Acting Nominations

The Best Actor race is widely regarded as one of the most competitive in recent years. Nominees include Michael B. Jordan for 'Sinners', Timothee Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme', and Leonardo DiCaprio for 'One Battle After Another.' In the Best Actress category, strong contenders include Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet', Emma Stone for 'Bugonia,' and Rose Byrne for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.'

Inaugural Award for Best Casting

For the first time in Oscar history, the Academy will present an award for Best Casting. The category recognises the work of casting directors who assemble the ensembles behind major films. Among the inaugural nominees are Francine Maisler for 'Sinners', Cassandra Kulukundis for 'One Battle After Another', Nina Gold for 'Hamnet,' Jennifer Venditti for 'Marty Supreme', and Gabriel Domingues for 'The Secret Agent.' The introduction of the category marks a significant shift for the Academy, acknowledging a department that has long played a central role in shaping the success of films.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives

This year's ceremony also places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. The Academy has introduced several eco-friendly initiatives, including energy-efficient LED lighting, rechargeable batteries used across the production, and a fully recyclable red carpet.

Entertainment and Special Reunions

The evening's entertainment will include performances connected to nominated films, particularly music from 'Sinners.' A special appearance by K-Pop artist EJAE is also expected, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Just a few days before the Oscars 2026, the creative team has also teased epic 'Bridesmaids' and 'Marvel' reunions at the awards. "There's been rumours of what that reunion is, and we are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special," said Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor. Executive producer Katy Mullan further added, "There's also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans, so we're going to have superstars and superheroes. And there is also going to be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out."

The 98th Oscars will air Sunday, with the creative team promising a mix of nostalgia, star power and musical spectacle. (ANI)